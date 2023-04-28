Dundee left off list of The View tour dates – but fans asked to ‘hang tight’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fans of The View have been left gutted after the band announced a 17-date tour – with no gigs in Dundee or Scotland.

The group will release their sixth studio album, Exorcism of Youth, in August.

To support the new record, the band have announced a 17-date tour in late 2023 – but only English and Welsh shows are included.

‘Where’s the Dundee gigs?’

Fans have taken to social media to tell of their disappointment at the lack of gigs north of the border – though the band have hinted that an announcement of Scottish dates may not be far away.

One fan posted on Twitter: “Where’s the Dundee gigs?”

Another said: “Where is Scotland on the list?”

And a fan on Instagram said: “Surely a Dundee gig is on the horizon?”

In response, the band tweeted to say: “Scotland, hang tight just a wee bit longer!”

Scotland, hang tight just a wee bit longer! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/CBEpOAmndw — The View (@viewofficial) April 28, 2023

The band released their first single in eight years, Feels Like, in February – with fans raving about it online.

It came after The View played four sold-out comeback shows in Glasgow in December.

Frontman Kyle Falconer is also set to launch his new musical, inspired by his real-life experiences with partner Laura Wilde, at the Dundee Rep next month.

A spokesperson for The View’s management revealed that the group will announce further tour dates after their TRNSMT appearance in July.