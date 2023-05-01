First Minister Humza Yousaf has ‘every faith’ in Dundee City Council’s transparency amid smoke alarm scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has ‘every faith’ in Dundee City Council’s transparency amid smoke alarm scandal

Dundee's SNP council has faced calls to reveal documents surrounding a £4m public contract which led to criminal charges, which were later dropped.

By Kieran Webster
Humza Yousaf says he has 'every faith' in Dundee City Council's transparency. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf says he has 'every faith' in Dundee City Council's transparency. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson

First Minister Humza Yousaf says he trusts the transparency of Dundee City Council, just days after officials refused to reveal details of a lucrative public contract to an electrical firm who treated senior staff to a Spanish golf trip.

Council chiefs have thrown up a veil of secrecy over the £4 million public contract to supply heat and smoke alarms.

A series of investigations by The Courier uncovered head of construction Mark Ross attended a so-called “customer event” on the Spanish coast with colleague Kenny Muir.

The trip was arranged by Edmundson Electrical just weeks after it was handed the smoke alarm contract.

Mr Muir was also found to have removed branding from a council vehicle and used it for his own private use.

The pair were charged by police under the Bribery Act but prosecutors dropped the cases last year citing “insufficient evidence”.

Smoke detectors in action. Image: Shutterstock

Members of Dundee City Council’s scrutiny committee met on Wednesday to discuss a report into the scandal but were left without answers to a number of key questions.

During the meeting, head of democratic and legal services Roger Mennie said it is policy not to comment on individual personnel cases in public.

He said correspondence from prosecutors outlining why legal cases against Mr Ross and Mr Muir were dropped could not be made public but that he was “happy to share the letter with members in confidence”.

It is understood prosecutors believe there was insufficient evidence the pair were directly involved in awarding the contract to Edmundson Electrical.

Humza Yousaf says Dundee City Council is ‘open and transparent’

In an interview with The Courier, Mr Yousaf, who lives in Broughty Ferry, says he believes the council is “open and transparent”, despite scrutiny committee members hearing  “any information which is to be shared should be shared in confidence”.

He said: “I’ve got every faith in John Alexander and the council here in Dundee.

“Everything I’ve seen from the excellent Dundee City Council SNP group here shows me that they’re open and transparent.

“That’s why they were re-elected with a majority in 2022.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“These are questions for John Alexander and the council to answer – people often accuse me and national government with interfering with local government.

“I genuinely believe we should empower local authorities to make decisions and answer questions that are important to the people in the local area.

“They are well respected and trusted by the people of Dundee – I’m sure John and the team will be open as they always have been.”

Fiirst Minister Humza Yousaf says he trusts the transparency of Dundee City Council. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The council has been accused of keeping quiet surrounding the smoke alarms after taking years to admit the public were left out of pocket.

Almost three-and-a-half years after we first revealed details of the contract, the report to councillors for last week’s committee confirms Dundee residents were overcharged as a result of it being awarded to Edmundson Electrical.

No other companies were allowed to bid for the work despite a number telling us they believe they could have done it cheaper.

Everyone responsible has since left their roles and no officers involved in the deal work for the authority anymore.

Mr Alexander has since described the situation as “wholly unacceptable” and made assurances change has been implemented.

