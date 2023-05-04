Dundee Fat Sam’s DJ quits after 33 years on the decks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Fat Sam’s DJ quits after 33 years on the decks

School teacher Craig Douris started performing as a 16-year-old following a chance request from his sister.

By Ben MacDonald
DJ Craig Douris has called it a day after 33 years. Image: Craig Douris
DJ Craig Douris has called it a day after 33 years. Image: Craig Douris

A resident DJ at Fat Sam’s in Dundee has quit after 33 years on the decks.

Craig Douris has been spinning discs at the iconic venue – more recently known as Club Tropicana – since he was just 16.

Now aged 49, Craig – whose day job is a teacher at Grange Primary School in Monifieth – has stepped down to pursue other interests.

He had his last performance on Saturday night.

Craig told The Courier: “It came to a point where it felt like I needed to move on and do other things.

“I’m fairly busy and have been running multiple jobs.

“I have been on the 80s floor of the club for a while now and playing music that’s not really to my tastes.

“I thought it was time to try out new projects.”

Club Tropicana is inside the Fat Sam’s building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Craig got his first gig at the South Ward Road club by chance.

He said: “I had already started to perform, working as a mobile DJ and helping a colleague with some pub contracts.

“My sister Elaine was the manageress at Fat Sam’s and called me one Saturday night in a panic because the usual DJ had called in sick and she couldn’t get anyone else to help out.

“I didn’t have the biggest record collection but I took what I had and went to cover.

“From then on I was helping out every Friday and Saturday night.

Performing every weekend since 1996

“Dave Calikes came back to DJ and Elaine asked him if he could teach me how to mix.

“I was pretty much his apprentice and would do some warm-ups for him as well as cover if he was unavailable.

“Sadly he passed in 1996 and from then on I’ve played every weekend.”

Craig says his early gigs came when clubbing was enjoying a boom in popularity.

He said: “The house days were my favourite. The club changed hands and it just grew.

“Some weekends the club held up to 3,000 people.

Craig has been performing every weekend for years. Image: Captain’s Cabin/Facebook

“The explosion of the rave and dance scene made Fat Sam’s the place to be.

“There were people dancing on the speakers, the entire room was sweating. It was a great time.”

Craig also had the chance to play alongside some big names during his time as a DJ.

He said: “I’ve performed at club nights with Boy George and K-Klass, those nights were always one big party.

“I’ve also DJed with Mike McDonald who organises Dundee Dance Event and gave Hannah Laing a hand when she performed as DJ Coco.

“I’ve met so many great people over the years.”

Craig pictured while teaching at Craigowl Primary in Dundee in 2011, after being nominated for an Evening Telegraph Local Hero Award. Image: Bob Douglas/DC Thomson

With his time at Club Tropicana at an end, Craig is looking to the future.

He said: “The club changed hands around eight years ago and it’s an entirely different theme.

“80s music just doesn’t tend to my passion so I felt the time was right.

“I do have some things lined up that I can’t really speak about, but the future is exciting.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brian Millar can be seen wielding the hammer in a still from the shop's CCTV. Image: Crown Office.
Pensioner, 70, comes out on top in Dundee shop robbery hammer battle
2
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
3
CR0042662, Laura Devlin, Carnoustie, A National Lottery syndicate from a car garage in Angus arrived at work to discover they had scooped a £1M EuroMillions win in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. Picture shows; the group from GPG Montrose Garage celebrate their win together. Wednesday 3rd May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Montrose garage workers celebrate £1m EuroMillions win
4
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
5
Joanna Cherry
KEZIA DUGDALE: Joanna Cherry is many things but ‘cancelled’ isn’t one of them
9
6
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
7
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife teacher ‘told kids she was asked to buy husband porn, used N-word and…
8
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
9
Dundee United have rediscovered the bond with their fans. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin ‘blown away’ as Dundee United boss salutes Arabs for 40-minute St Johnstone…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]