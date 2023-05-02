Tayside worst in Scotland for patient violence as thousands of 999 calls made from hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside worst in Scotland for patient violence as thousands of 999 calls made from hospitals

Over 2,000 calls were made by hospital staff to regarding patient attacks over a five-year period.

By Ben MacDonald
General view (GV) at night of the entrance to the Emergency Department, Ninewells Hospital.
Over 2,000 calls to police were made by Tayside hospital staff over the last five years. Image of Ninewells Hospital: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Tayside has been declared the worst area in Scotland for patients attacking hospital staff.

Justice and social affairs magazine The 1919 have compiled information on the number of attacks occurring in hospitals across the country.

In a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, the publication asked for the number of call outs hospitals made to police from since 2018.

NHS Tayside made 2,247 police calls in five years in relation to the behaviour of people towards either staff or other patients.

This means that 538 call outs were made per 100,000 of Tayside’s population.

Around 417,650 people currently live in the area, meaning there was one phone call made per every 185 people in the district.

The research found the vast majority of 999 calls came from major hospitals, which include Dundee’s Ninewells and Kings Cross, and Perth Royal Infirmary.

However, some were recorded from health centres and pharmacies within towns and villages.

‘Extremely worrying’

Norman Provan, associate director for the Royal College of Nursing in Scotland said: “These figures are extremely worrying.

“The increasing demands and staff shortages are piling the pressure onto nursing teams who are doing their best in very challenging circumstances.

“They should not have to put up with verbal or physical assaults.

“All health boards have a duty of care to protect their staff from attack. We encourage members who experience any type of aggression or violence to report it.”

A table showing the number of call outs made across the country. Image: DC Thomson

David Threadgold, chair of the Scottish Police Federation, told The 1919: “While Police Scotland will always try and respond to all 999 calls, the data shows that the situation across the NHS estate – even without returns from large NHS authorities – is becoming unsustainable from a policing perspective.

“Colleagues from the Royal College of Nursing highlight ‘increasing demands and staff shortages’ and Police Scotland is no different.

“As we consult internally to identify areas to reduce police officer numbers across Scotland, the impact will be felt in the NHS and across our communities.

“We must continue to demand further investment in policing to ensure that we can deliver the service that the public.

“Hardworking police officers across Scotland seek and demand.”

£10,000 fine for those found guilty

A Scottish Government spokesperson added: “No one should be the victim of abuse or violence while at work. Assaults on NHS staff are completely unacceptable.

“We continue to encourage all NHS organisations to support criminal proceedings against anyone who assaults staff.

“The Emergency Workers Act includes a penalty of up to 12 months imprisonment, a £10,000 fine, or both.

“We have extended the act to include GPs, doctors, nurses and midwives working in the community.”

The Courier have approached NHS Tayside for comment.

