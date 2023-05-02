Tayside worst in Scotland for patient violence as thousands of 999 calls made from hospitals

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tayside has been declared the worst area in Scotland for patients attacking hospital staff.

Justice and social affairs magazine The 1919 have compiled information on the number of attacks occurring in hospitals across the country.

In a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, the publication asked for the number of call outs hospitals made to police from since 2018.

NHS Tayside made 2,247 police calls in five years in relation to the behaviour of people towards either staff or other patients.

This means that 538 call outs were made per 100,000 of Tayside’s population.

Around 417,650 people currently live in the area, meaning there was one phone call made per every 185 people in the district.

The research found the vast majority of 999 calls came from major hospitals, which include Dundee’s Ninewells and Kings Cross, and Perth Royal Infirmary.

However, some were recorded from health centres and pharmacies within towns and villages.

‘Extremely worrying’

Norman Provan, associate director for the Royal College of Nursing in Scotland said: “These figures are extremely worrying.

“The increasing demands and staff shortages are piling the pressure onto nursing teams who are doing their best in very challenging circumstances.

“They should not have to put up with verbal or physical assaults.

“All health boards have a duty of care to protect their staff from attack. We encourage members who experience any type of aggression or violence to report it.”

David Threadgold, chair of the Scottish Police Federation, told The 1919: “While Police Scotland will always try and respond to all 999 calls, the data shows that the situation across the NHS estate – even without returns from large NHS authorities – is becoming unsustainable from a policing perspective.

“Colleagues from the Royal College of Nursing highlight ‘increasing demands and staff shortages’ and Police Scotland is no different.

“As we consult internally to identify areas to reduce police officer numbers across Scotland, the impact will be felt in the NHS and across our communities.

“We must continue to demand further investment in policing to ensure that we can deliver the service that the public.

“Hardworking police officers across Scotland seek and demand.”

£10,000 fine for those found guilty

A Scottish Government spokesperson added: “No one should be the victim of abuse or violence while at work. Assaults on NHS staff are completely unacceptable.

“We continue to encourage all NHS organisations to support criminal proceedings against anyone who assaults staff.

“The Emergency Workers Act includes a penalty of up to 12 months imprisonment, a £10,000 fine, or both.

“We have extended the act to include GPs, doctors, nurses and midwives working in the community.”

The Courier have approached NHS Tayside for comment.