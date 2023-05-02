Broughty Ferry-based actor Barry Keoghan joins stars at Met Gala 2023

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Broughty Ferry-based actor Barry Keoghan has joined stars in New York for the Met Gala 2023.

The Irish Bafta-winning star was spotted on the red carpet for what is commonly referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out”.

He was spotted alongside rapper Stormzy and a host of other stars.

Keoghan lives in Broughty Ferry with partner Alyson Kierans and their son Brando.

The couple bought a house in the area late last year.

Singer Rihanna, tennis star Serena Williams and model Karlie Kloss made the Met Gala headlines as they all showed off their growing baby bumps.

Among the others wearing extravagant costumes was Jared Leto, the American actor and frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars – who will be appearing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee later this month.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is an annual celebration of fashion.

It was established in 1948 and acts as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York.

It has become one of the most popular fashion events in the world.

The guest list is largely kept secret until celebrities hit the red carpet and about 600 people usually attend.

Rihanna dons bridal look for Met Gala

This year’s theme was “In honour of Karl”, with the dress code asking celebrities to be inspired by Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld in their looks.

The fashion designer, who died in 2019, was a big supporter of the event and a regular attendee.

The bride is a major symbol of Chanel, as the fashion house historically closes its couture show with a white wedding outfit.

Arriving over an hour late to the event, Rihanna – who is pregnant with her second child – wore a bridal-inspired white look.

Rihanna gave a typically extravagant interpretation of the bridal look, with the top half of her hooded outfit featuring camellias – Lagerfeld’s favourite flower and a common motif in his designs – and the bottom half progressing into a long train.

She topped off the look with white sunglasses featuring 3D lashes.

While walking up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Rihanna undid the hood and turned it into a loose jacket, revealing a simple white dress underneath hugging her baby bump.

While her partner, rapper Asap Rocky, wore a kilt over jeans, with a more traditional Lagerfeld-inspired white shirt, jacket and tie on top.

Williams, 41, is expecting her second child with entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian, who walked the carpet with her.

The retired tennis player wore a monochromatic outfit with Art Deco-inspired detailing on the skirt, accessorised with multiple strings of pearls around her neck and a layered pearl headband.

Pearls were a common theme in Lagerfeld’s designs and Williams’ Gucci outfit was a nod to that – while also referencing his love of a black-and-white colour palette.

The outfit showed off her baby bump with Williams, telling Vogue on the carpet: “There’s three of us here.

“I’m good, I’m really good now. I can breathe, I can stop, I’m not hiding but… Yeah.”

Ohanian also wore Gucci in a classic black tuxedo.

American model Kloss, 30, is expecting her second child with businessman husband Joshua Kushner.