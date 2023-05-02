Broughty Ferry-based actor Barry Keoghan joins stars at Met Gala 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry-based actor Barry Keoghan joins stars at Met Gala 2023

The Irishman, who lives in Dundee with partner Alyson Kierans, donned a blue and black outfit in New York.

By Neil Henderson and Prudence Wade, PA
Barry Keoghan, right, alongside Daniel Lee, Stormzy and Naomi Ackie at the Met Gala.
Barry Keoghan, right, alongside Daniel Lee, Stormzy and Naomi Ackie at the Met Gala. Image: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Broughty Ferry-based actor Barry Keoghan has joined stars in New York for the Met Gala 2023.

The Irish Bafta-winning star was spotted on the red carpet for what is commonly referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out”.

He was spotted alongside rapper Stormzy and a host of other stars.

Keoghan lives in Broughty Ferry with partner Alyson Kierans and their son Brando.

Barry Keoghan wearing a blue and black suit at the Met Gala.
Keoghan wore a blue and black suit. Image: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

The couple bought a house in the area late last year.

Singer Rihanna, tennis star Serena Williams and model Karlie Kloss made the Met Gala headlines as they all showed off their growing baby bumps.

Among the others wearing extravagant costumes was Jared Leto, the American actor and frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars – who will be appearing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee later this month.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is an annual celebration of fashion.

It was established in 1948 and acts as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York.

It has become one of the most popular fashion events in the world.

The guest list is largely kept secret until celebrities hit the red carpet and about 600 people usually attend.

Rihanna dons bridal look for Met Gala

This year’s theme was “In honour of Karl”, with the dress code asking celebrities to be inspired by Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld in their looks.

The fashion designer, who died in 2019, was a big supporter of the event and a regular attendee.

The bride is a major symbol of Chanel, as the fashion house historically closes its couture show with a white wedding outfit.

Arriving over an hour late to the event, Rihanna – who is pregnant with her second child – wore a bridal-inspired white look.

Rihanna at the Met Gala.
Rihanna at the Met Gala. Image: DNPhotography/ABACA/Shutterstock

Rihanna gave a typically extravagant interpretation of the bridal look, with the top half of her hooded outfit featuring camellias – Lagerfeld’s favourite flower and a common motif in his designs – and the bottom half progressing into a long train.

She topped off the look with white sunglasses featuring 3D lashes.

While walking up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Rihanna undid the hood and turned it into a loose jacket, revealing a simple white dress underneath hugging her baby bump.

While her partner, rapper Asap Rocky, wore a kilt over jeans, with a more traditional Lagerfeld-inspired white shirt, jacket and tie on top.

Jared Leto at the Met Gala.
Jared Leto at the Met Gala.

Jared Leto donned a cat outfit for the Met Gala.

Williams, 41, is expecting her second child with entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian, who walked the carpet with her.

The retired tennis player wore a monochromatic outfit with Art Deco-inspired detailing on the skirt, accessorised with multiple strings of pearls around her neck and a layered pearl headband.

Williams, 41, is expecting her second child with entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian, who walked the carpet with her.

The retired tennis player wore a monochromatic outfit with Art Deco-inspired detailing on the skirt, accessorised with multiple strings of pearls around her neck and a layered pearl headband.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams is also pregnant. Image: DNPhotography/ABACA/Shutterstock

Pearls were a common theme in Lagerfeld’s designs and Williams’ Gucci outfit was a nod to that – while also referencing his love of a black-and-white colour palette.

The outfit showed off her baby bump with Williams, telling Vogue on the carpet: “There’s three of us here.

“I’m good, I’m really good now. I can breathe, I can stop, I’m not hiding but… Yeah.”
Ohanian also wore Gucci in a classic black tuxedo.

American model Kloss, 30, is expecting her second child with businessman husband Joshua Kushner.

