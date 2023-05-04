Paul Moran: Mum’s tribute after retired Broughty Ferry oil worker, 59, dies in fall outside home  

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A retired oil industry worker has died after a tragic fall outside his Broughty Ferry home.

Paul Moran, 59, tripped after leaving a taxi in Strathearn Road at 3.30pm on April 12.

He hit his head on the the driveway of the flats at Northwood Court and never regained consciousness.

A neighbour found Paul and a passing ambulance crew went to his assistance.

The neighbour called his parents, Ann, 85, and James, 86, with whom Paul had been staying for the last few years.

Paul was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, with a bleed on his brain.

His parents were told nothing could be done and they were with him when he died peacefully on Saturday April 15.

Ann said: “I knew as soon as I saw him that this was serious, he was a different colour.

“The neurosurgeon told us that nothing could be done for him; they could not operate but he wasn’t in any pain.

“It was like going into a sleep.”

Paul’s funeral mass will take place on Wednesday May 10 at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Broughty Ferry, at 9am, followed by interment at Pitkerro Grove cemetery at 10.15am and a reception at Queen’s Hotel, Dundee.

Oil industry

Paul spent his entire career in the oil industry in Aberdeen, first with Petroline and then with Baker-Hughes.

Ann said: “Paul will be buried in his favourite Rush t-shirt and jeans and wearing his bearded collie socks.

“He had two bearded collies, Brodie and Murphy, and loved them to bits.”

Paul was born in Dundee in March 1964 and was educated at St Pius primary and then St Saviour’s High School.

As a young man he played rugby and football and was a lifelong follower of Dundee United.

When he left school he went to Dundee Institute of Technology, later Abertay University, and graduated in mechanical engineering and design in 1987.

Paul then moved to Aberdeen to join Petroline before joining Baker-Hughes as an engineer.

‘A likeable lad’

He then moved into the engineering sales side of the business and regularly entertained clients from abroad on their visits to Aberdeen. He retired aged 50.

Paul, who had been married to Gwen, lived in Cove before a move to Westhill.

The couple, who had one son, Phillip, divorced seven years ago and it was then he moved back in with his parents, James, a retired gas board worker, and Ann, who worked in Laird and Sinclair florist which was in City Square, Dundee.

Ann said: “When he retired he became a man of leisure. He went cycling, played golf all over and particularly enjoyed playing at St Andrews.

“He had a timeshare at Gleneagles and also liked to play there.

“He was a likeable lad. As parents you don’t expect to bury your child.

“When we are in the flat we expect to see him but he has gone and we miss him terribly.”

