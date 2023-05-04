Paul Moran: Mum’s tribute after retired Broughty Ferry oil worker, 59, dies in fall outside home  

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Moran: Mum’s tribute after retired Broughty Ferry oil worker, 59, dies in fall outside home  

Paul had spent his entire career with the oil industry in Aberdeen, first with Petroline and then with Baker-Hughes

By Chris Ferguson
James Moran and wife Ann at home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
James Moran and wife Ann at home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A retired oil industry worker has died after a tragic fall outside his Broughty Ferry home.

Paul Moran, 59, tripped after leaving a taxi in Strathearn Road at 3.30pm on April 12.

He hit his head on the the driveway of the flats at Northwood Court and never regained consciousness.

A neighbour found Paul and a passing ambulance crew went to his assistance.

The neighbour called his parents, Ann, 85, and James, 86, with whom Paul had been staying for the last few years.

Paul Moran of Broughty Ferry who died after a fall.

Paul was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, with a bleed on his brain.

His parents were told nothing could be done and they were with him when he died peacefully on Saturday April 15.

Ann said: “I knew as soon as I saw him that this was serious, he was a different colour.

“The neurosurgeon told us that nothing could be done for him; they could not operate but he wasn’t in any pain.

“It was like going into a sleep.”

Paul’s funeral mass will take place on Wednesday May 10 at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Broughty Ferry, at 9am, followed by interment at Pitkerro Grove cemetery at 10.15am and a reception at Queen’s Hotel, Dundee.

Oil industry

Paul spent his entire career in the oil industry in Aberdeen, first with Petroline and then with Baker-Hughes.

Ann said: “Paul will be buried in his favourite Rush t-shirt and jeans and wearing his bearded collie socks.

“He had two bearded collies, Brodie and Murphy, and loved them to bits.”

Paul was born in Dundee in March 1964 and was educated at St Pius primary and then St Saviour’s High School.

As a young man he played rugby and football and was a lifelong follower of Dundee United.

When he left school he went to Dundee Institute of Technology, later Abertay University, and graduated in mechanical engineering and design in 1987.

Paul then moved to Aberdeen to join Petroline before joining Baker-Hughes as an engineer.

‘A likeable lad’

He then moved into the engineering sales side of the business and regularly entertained clients from abroad on their visits to Aberdeen. He retired aged 50.

Paul, who had been married to Gwen, lived in Cove before a move to Westhill.

The couple, who had one son, Phillip, divorced seven years ago and it was then he moved back in with his parents, James, a retired gas board worker, and Ann, who worked in Laird and Sinclair florist which was in City Square, Dundee.

Ann said: “When he retired he became a man of leisure. He went cycling, played golf all over and particularly enjoyed playing at St Andrews.

“He had a timeshare at Gleneagles and also liked to play there.

“He was a likeable lad. As parents you don’t expect to bury your child.

“When we are in the flat we expect to see him but he has gone and we miss him terribly.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

