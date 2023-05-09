Dundee Woman, 18, charged in connection with assault outside Dundee nightclub Police and paramedics were called to St Andrews Street, near Pout nightclub, on Monday morning. By James Simpson May 9 2023, 4.45pm Share Woman, 18, charged in connection with assault outside Dundee nightclub Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4376854/woman-charged-assault-pout-nightclub-dundee/ Copy Link Police and paramedics on St Andrews Street, Dundee. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up An 18-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an assault outside a Dundee nightclub. Police and paramedics were called to St Andrews Street – near Pout nightclub – on Monday morning. A 30-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment but the extent of her injuries are unknown. Residents said they were aware of a disturbance at around 3am as emergency services descended on the scene. A police spokeswoman confirmed an 18-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the incident. She said: “Around 2.45am on Monday May 8, 2023, officers received a report of an assault on St Andrews Street, Dundee. “A 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment. “An 18-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close