Woman, 18, charged in connection with assault outside Dundee nightclub

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 18-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an assault outside a Dundee nightclub.

Police and paramedics were called to St Andrews Street – near Pout nightclub – on Monday morning.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment but the extent of her injuries are unknown.

Residents said they were aware of a disturbance at around 3am as emergency services descended on the scene.

A police spokeswoman confirmed an 18-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the incident.

She said: “Around 2.45am on Monday May 8, 2023, officers received a report of an assault on St Andrews Street, Dundee.

“A 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“An 18-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”