Police descend on Dundee flats after man injured during disturbance

Police descended on a Dundee block of flats after a man was injured during an assault.

At least four police units were called to Kemnay Gardens at around 10.30pm on Friday.

A 27-year-old man was checked over by paramedics at the scene as an investigation was launched.

One motorist who was travelling in the Craigie area said he was forced to “turn back” as officers arrived at the locus.

He said: “There was a lot of blue flashing lights police went tearing around to block on Kemnay Gardens.

“I couldn’t get down the street because of the emergency services and had to turn back.

“There was at least four police cars at the scene but it could have been more.

“It’s not unusual to see the police around this area though.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At around 10.30pm on Friday, 12 May, 2023, police received a report of a disturbance in Kemnay Gardens, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 27-year-old man was assaulted.

“He was checked over by paramedics and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”