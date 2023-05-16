Work to finally start on homes next to Dundee Tim Hortons

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A developer has confirmed work is to finally start on homes on the site of a former Dundee bottling plant – next to Tim Hortons.

The old Stewarts Cream of the Barley whisky building was demolished in 2018 when housing proposals emerged for the plot.

The plant, which was built in the 1960s on the site of post-war prefabs, was closed in the mid-1990s.

Proposals then emerged in 2017 for a multi-million-pound housing development – Stewarts Loan – on the land.

Initial plans by Persimmon were rejected by councillors but subsequent proposals gained planning permission from Dundee City Council.

However, the land – which is next to the newly-opened Tim Hortons drive-thru, just off Kingsway East – has lain empty since.

But Persimmon has now confirmed work on the 71 properties will start this summer.

Iain McGouldrick, Persimmon North Scotland land director, said: “Our plans will deliver a vibrant, successful and sustainable new community for local families to enjoy.

“We’re proud to be opening the door to home ownership for more families in Dundee and we’ll be announcing further information on the site in the months ahead.”

In addition to the Tim Hortons, the area is home to a Lidl supermarket, while Asda, McDonald’s and several other outlets are based in a retail park on the opposite side of the Kingsway.

The Stewart Loan development is also close to the DC Thomson printing plant.