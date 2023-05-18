Hunt for car driver after ‘extensive’ damage caused at Dundee Big Weekend site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for car driver after ‘extensive’ damage caused at Dundee Big Weekend site

Police say the damage to fencing will result in a "significant financial impact" for the event organisers.

By Neil Henderson
Fencing has been put up at Camperdown Park for Big Weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Police have launched an investigation after “extensive” damage was caused to fencing at the Radio 1’s Big Weekend site in Dundee.

Officers say the damage will result in a “significant financial impact” for the event organisers.

The damage is thought to have happened at the festival site in Camperdown Park some time between Monday and Wednesday.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time to come forward.

Preparations ahead of Radio 1’s Big Weekend event at Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Police are investigating the damage at the festival site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson said: “In particular, officers are keen trace a red VW Golf car which was spotted close to the damage between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have been driving around the area between those times to check any dashcam footage they may have.

“Anyone with information that may be able to assist, please call 101 quoting reference number CR/60957/23.”

Preparations at the site are continuing ahead of the opening night of Big Weekend next Friday.

Thousands of fans are expected to attend the three-day music festival. Image: Radio 1’s Big Weekend

More than 80,000 fans are expected to descend on Camperdown Park for the festival.

Some of music’s biggest performers including the Jonas Brothers, Jess Glynne, Zara Larsson and Wet Leg are set to appear at the festival, along with Lewis Capaldi and The 1975.

A series of road closures will be in place around the park during the Big Weekend.

Businesses at nearby Camperdown Leisure Park, including McDonald’s and Nando’s, have also confirmed their opening plans for the weekend.

The Courier has a guide on all you need to know about Big Weekend.

