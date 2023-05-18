Hunt for car driver after ‘extensive’ damage caused at Dundee Big Weekend site

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched an investigation after “extensive” damage was caused to fencing at the Radio 1’s Big Weekend site in Dundee.

Officers say the damage will result in a “significant financial impact” for the event organisers.

The damage is thought to have happened at the festival site in Camperdown Park some time between Monday and Wednesday.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “In particular, officers are keen trace a red VW Golf car which was spotted close to the damage between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have been driving around the area between those times to check any dashcam footage they may have.

“Anyone with information that may be able to assist, please call 101 quoting reference number CR/60957/23.”

Preparations at the site are continuing ahead of the opening night of Big Weekend next Friday.

More than 80,000 fans are expected to descend on Camperdown Park for the festival.

Some of music’s biggest performers including the Jonas Brothers, Jess Glynne, Zara Larsson and Wet Leg are set to appear at the festival, along with Lewis Capaldi and The 1975.

A series of road closures will be in place around the park during the Big Weekend.

Businesses at nearby Camperdown Leisure Park, including McDonald’s and Nando’s, have also confirmed their opening plans for the weekend.

The Courier has a guide on all you need to know about Big Weekend.