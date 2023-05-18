Dundee and Angus lecturers to campaign against threat of compulsory redundancies amid job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and Angus lecturers to campaign against threat of compulsory redundancies amid job cuts

Up to 32 members of staff could lose their jobs as the college faces a £2.5 million black hole in its finances.

By Kieran Webster
Dundee and Angus College (Gardyne Campus).

Lecturers at Dundee and Angus College are to campaign against the threat of compulsory redundancies amid job cuts.

Up to 32 members of staff could lose their jobs as the college faces a £2.5 million black hole in its finances.

This comes after Simon Hewitt, the principal of the college, claimed no additional money was not given by the Scottish Government and Scottish Funding Council (SFC) to cover pay rises.

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Staff were told in a letter that for every 1% rise in pay the deficit would grow by about £350,000

Union EIS-FESLA (Further Education Lecturers Association) will ask members about their willingness to take industrial action.

Mr Hewitt previously confirmed job losses are unavoidable.

Union ‘prepared to ballot’ for industrial action

The union say it will negotiate with the college but industrial action may be the only option.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “We have seen significant further reduction in the funding to the college from the Scottish Government recently and this has had a detrimental effect on how we do business.

“However, we are prepared to ballot our members for industrial action, if necessary, in defence of jobs and quality learning in the communities that Dundee and Angus
College serves.

“We know that our members have significant concerns regarding the direction that management are taking – this survey will allow us to gauge their views on the challenges we face.

“We urge college management to take the threat of compulsory redundancies off the table without delay.

Nearly £2bn in funding for universities and colleges

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “Operational decisions on resourcing and staffing matters are for individual colleges.

“Ministers have no direct role in these decisions, however, they expect that employers, workers and trade unions should work together to reach the right decisions for workers – this is central to the Scottish Government’s Fair Work agenda.

“The Scottish Government will encourage employers and trade unions to continue dialogue and ensure that workers are treated fairly.

“The Scottish Government continues to spend nearly £2 billion a year on Scotland’s universities and colleges through the SFC alone.

“Research and innovation funding for universities has increased, with additional funding allocated for high priority maintenance across college estates.”

Dundee and Angus College’s Kingsway campus.

Dundee and Angus College has also been approached for comment, however, Mr Hewitt previously said: “Staff deserve a pay increase.

“That is not disputed given the challenges they have faced in recent years.

“The issue is how it is paid for, given there is no additional help coming from the Scottish Government, unlike what we have seen recently in some other areas of the public sector.”

The college also had to make similar job cuts last year when faced with a £1.5million deficit.

