Dundee and Angus lecturers to campaign against threat of compulsory redundancies amid job cuts

Lecturers at Dundee and Angus College are to campaign against the threat of compulsory redundancies amid job cuts.

Up to 32 members of staff could lose their jobs as the college faces a £2.5 million black hole in its finances.

This comes after Simon Hewitt, the principal of the college, claimed no additional money was not given by the Scottish Government and Scottish Funding Council (SFC) to cover pay rises.

Staff were told in a letter that for every 1% rise in pay the deficit would grow by about £350,000

Union EIS-FESLA (Further Education Lecturers Association) will ask members about their willingness to take industrial action.

Mr Hewitt previously confirmed job losses are unavoidable.

Union ‘prepared to ballot’ for industrial action

The union say it will negotiate with the college but industrial action may be the only option.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “We have seen significant further reduction in the funding to the college from the Scottish Government recently and this has had a detrimental effect on how we do business.

“However, we are prepared to ballot our members for industrial action, if necessary, in defence of jobs and quality learning in the communities that Dundee and Angus

College serves.

“We know that our members have significant concerns regarding the direction that management are taking – this survey will allow us to gauge their views on the challenges we face.

“We urge college management to take the threat of compulsory redundancies off the table without delay.

Nearly £2bn in funding for universities and colleges

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “Operational decisions on resourcing and staffing matters are for individual colleges.

“Ministers have no direct role in these decisions, however, they expect that employers, workers and trade unions should work together to reach the right decisions for workers – this is central to the Scottish Government’s Fair Work agenda.

“The Scottish Government will encourage employers and trade unions to continue dialogue and ensure that workers are treated fairly.

“The Scottish Government continues to spend nearly £2 billion a year on Scotland’s universities and colleges through the SFC alone.

“Research and innovation funding for universities has increased, with additional funding allocated for high priority maintenance across college estates.”

Dundee and Angus College has also been approached for comment, however, Mr Hewitt previously said: “Staff deserve a pay increase.

“That is not disputed given the challenges they have faced in recent years.

“The issue is how it is paid for, given there is no additional help coming from the Scottish Government, unlike what we have seen recently in some other areas of the public sector.”

The college also had to make similar job cuts last year when faced with a £1.5million deficit.