More details revealed as plans formally lodged for Dundee Hollywood Bowl

The centre could be set to open in the former fit4Less gym at Douglasfield.

By Ben MacDonald
Plans for a new bowling alley at Dundee's Douglasfield reveal opening hours and the layout of the premises.
Hollywood Bowl are hoping to open in Douglasfield. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group

More details have emerged about a proposed Hollywood Bowl in Dundee after plans were formally lodged for the centre.

The bowling alley could be set to open in the former fit4Less gym at Douglasfield – next to the Odeon cinema.

If the plans are approved by Dundee City Council, it would be the second bowling centre to open in quick succession – with Tenpin set to open in the old Toys R Us at Kingsway West Retail Park later this year.

The last time Dundee had a bowling alley was in 2011.

What would Hollywood Bowl look like?

Hollywood Bowl Group says the development will look similar to its centre in Liverpool, which opened last month.

A total of 20 bowling lanes would be on offer – six of which would be “VIP lanes”.

Plans show a 303sqm arcade greets guests as they enter.
An 303sqm arcade greets guests as they enter. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group

There would also be an arcade featuring machines and games like air hockey, along with pool tables.

Meanwhile up to 64 guests will be able to sit down at tables for food and drink.

What will opening times be?

In a planning statement, the company says the centre would be open:

  • Monday to Thursday: 10am-11pm
  • Friday and Saturday: 10am-midight
  • Sunday: 10am-11pm

Hollywood Bowl has yet to confirm the exact opening date for the centre but hopes to welcome its first guests in early 2024.

The firm was granted a licence for the new venue earlier this year.

Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre.
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company’s Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group

Laurence Keen, CFO of Hollywood Bowl Group, said: “We are currently in the early planning stages for our brand new centre in Dundee.

“We are truly excited for construction to begin on our first venue in the city, and to bring our unique family entertainment centre to the area, which will offer affordable fun, including exciting bowling, all-time favourite arcade games in our amusement area and a stylish bar.”

Tenpin is recruiting staff to work at its new Dundee centre ahead of its proposed opening at the end of August.

