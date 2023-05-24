Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee

Dundee to be hottest part of Scotland as temperatures hit 20°C

By Lindsey Hamilton
Locals will enjoy warm temperatures on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee is set to be the hottest part of Scotland on Wednesday as temperatures hit 20°C.

The city will bask in sunshine on what could be the warmest day of the year so far.

Temperatures are set to peak at 3pm, according to weather forecasters at the Met Office.

The warm conditions will continue into the evening with the mercury still at 17°C by 8pm.

A Met Office temperature map shows Dundee will be the warmest location in Scotland.

Elsewhere, parts of Tayside and Fife will hit 19°C.

A Met Office temperature map for Wednesday afternoon. Image: Met Office

The region is set to enjoy mild and dry weather the next few days, too, with highs of about 17°C on Thursday.

It is good news for revellers heading to Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park between Friday and Sunday.

The dry weather means those enjoying acts like Niall Horan and The 1975 should avoid muddy underfoot conditions, with fans enjoying temperatures in the mid to high teens on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday will be a bit more overcast with temperatures dropping to around 13°C – and anyone staying to see headliner Lewis Capaldi may feel it on the chilly side later in the night.

Lewis Capaldi will headline Big Weekend on Sunday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Met Office says while temperatures are on the rise, they are not unexpected for this time of year.

The forecast for next week says while there will be more dry and sunny weather across most of the UK, there is a “small chance of cooler conditions extending from the north”.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average but cooler around the coast.

