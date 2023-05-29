Dundee Best pictures from final day of Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee – including Greg James in a kilt Fans enjoyed sets from the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Niall Horan, Becky Hill and Anne-Marie. Arielle Free and Greg James - sporting a kilt - at Radio 1's Big Weekend. All images: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson By Bryan Copland Share Best pictures from final day of Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee – including Greg James in a kilt Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4430593/big-weekend-best-pictures-sunday/ Copy Link 1 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation