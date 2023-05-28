Lewis Capaldi opens up on ‘emotional time’ as he brings curtain down on Big Weekend in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Capaldi closed the show at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee – and admitted he was having an “emotional time” on stage.

The superstar singer brought the curtain down on the three-day festival – attended by around 80,000 people – at Camperdown Park on Sunday night.

Before finishing with Someone You Loved, he opened up on fulfilling his music dreams.

The Celtic fan also appeared to pay a subtle tribute to his beloved Hoops by repeating manager Ange Postecoglou’s “we never stop” mantra.

Glaswegian Lewis, 26, said: “I’m having a bit of an emotional time up here tonight.

“This is what I dreamed of doing when I was nine years old.

“I didn’t think I’d do it on this scale, this size…and that this many people would care.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. I love you all.

“Headlining a festival is still mental to me.”

And he added: “We never stop baby, we never stop!”

Tribute to aunt

Lewis welcomed pal Niall Horan – the night’s chief support – on stage at the end as fireworks lit up the sky over Camperdown.

Earlier in the set, he told how his late aunt Pat had been the inspiration for Before You Go.

Pat, his mum’s sister, took her own life when he was a child and the family tragedy was revealed in recent Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now charting the star’s rise to fame.

Before playing the song at Big Weekend, he said: “To Pat, wherever you are, I love you and I miss you.”