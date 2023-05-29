Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee City Square to become youth hub with climbing wall and football pitch

The attractions are the latest in the series of Think Thursday events.

By Ben MacDonald
Events for Think Thursday will be held in City Square in Dundee
City Square in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

City Square in Dundee is set to be transformed into a youth hub complete with climbing wall and football pitch this week.

A range of activities will be on offer this Thursday (June 1) as part of the ongoing Think Thursday initiative.

The scheme, which aims to encourage people into the area on Thursday evenings, has been running since early April and is due to end later this month.

The initiative previously saw an 18ft replica whale making City Square its home for a few days.

What’s on this week in Dundee for Think Thursday?

This Thursday, Street Soccer Scotland will be at City Square with its mobile football pitch – offering locals the chance of a kickabout.

For more adventurous youngsters, Ancrum Outdoor Centre will be there with its mobile climbing wall.

An inflatable whale in City Square, Dundee, during Think Thursdays initative
An 18ft whale was previously set up on City Square as part of Think Thursdays. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

There will also be two gaming vans and 19 stalls showcasing youth activity across the city.

The council has also arranged for rickshaws to take people round the city centre.

The events at City Square will be free.

Discounts at city centre businesses and attractions

A total of 19 businesses and attractions are taking part in the Dundee Think Thursday initiative.

This week, The Tinsmith, Bertie Mooney’s and Edna Mae Bakehouse are offering free meals for kids when accompanied by a full paying adult.

There will also be discounted entry at the following venues:

  • V&A Dundee: 50% off tickets to the tartan exhibition, while kids aged 18 and under go free
  • The McManus: Free entry and family activities
  • Dundee Science Centre: 50% off admission and family activities
  • Discovery Point and RRS Discovery: 50% off tickets and 10% discount in cafe
  • Dundee Contemporary Arts: Free tour of print studio.

