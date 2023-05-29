Dundee City Square to become youth hub with climbing wall and football pitch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

City Square in Dundee is set to be transformed into a youth hub complete with climbing wall and football pitch this week.

A range of activities will be on offer this Thursday (June 1) as part of the ongoing Think Thursday initiative.

The scheme, which aims to encourage people into the area on Thursday evenings, has been running since early April and is due to end later this month.

The initiative previously saw an 18ft replica whale making City Square its home for a few days.

What’s on this week in Dundee for Think Thursday?

This Thursday, Street Soccer Scotland will be at City Square with its mobile football pitch – offering locals the chance of a kickabout.

For more adventurous youngsters, Ancrum Outdoor Centre will be there with its mobile climbing wall.

There will also be two gaming vans and 19 stalls showcasing youth activity across the city.

The council has also arranged for rickshaws to take people round the city centre.

The events at City Square will be free.

Discounts at city centre businesses and attractions

A total of 19 businesses and attractions are taking part in the Dundee Think Thursday initiative.

This week, The Tinsmith, Bertie Mooney’s and Edna Mae Bakehouse are offering free meals for kids when accompanied by a full paying adult.

There will also be discounted entry at the following venues:

V&A Dundee : 50% off tickets to the tartan exhibition, while kids aged 18 and under go free

: 50% off tickets to the tartan exhibition, while kids aged 18 and under go free The McManus: Free entry and family activities

Free entry and family activities Dundee Science Centre : 50% off admission and family activities

: 50% off admission and family activities Discovery Point and RRS Discovery : 50% off tickets and 10% discount in cafe

: 50% off tickets and 10% discount in cafe Dundee Contemporary Arts: Free tour of print studio.