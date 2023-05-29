Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Selling Sunset: Meet reality star who studied at Dundee University

Chelsea Lazkani, 30, spent time in the city before moving Stateside and becoming part of the hit Netflix show.

Chelsea Lazkani got her master's degree from Dundee University. Image: Netflix
By Chloe Burrell

It is the show everyone is talking about – and it features a former Dundee student.

Selling Sunset’s latest series was unveiled earlier this month.

The hit reality show premiered in 2019 and follows a team of estate agents working for a high-end broker – based in Los Angeles – as they sell multi-million pound properties.

It gives the viewer an inside look at the real estate market, as well the relationships between the agents handling the pricey deals.

It has even managed to recruit a British-Nigerian agent who studied in Dundee before moving across the water.

Who is Dundee-educated Selling Sunset star?

Chelsea Lazkani, 30, was introduced to the cast in series five last year.

Growing up in North West London, Chelsea attended Birmingham University before going on to achieve a master’s degree at Dundee University in oil and gas economics in her student days.

Speaking on her success, a spokesperson for Dundee University said: “We are always glad to see our students make an impact in the world and wish Chelsea all the best in the show.”

Chelsea Lazkani in season five of Selling Sunset. Image: Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix

Who is Chelsea Lazkani’s husband?

Chelsea moved to the US in 2017 where husband Jeff Lazkani works as the director of a marketing and advertising firm called Icon Media Group.

The couple met in 2015 and got married two years later.

They have since had two children together – Maddox Ali Levon and Melia Man – and live in a house in LA.

Jeff also introduced Chelsea to her future boss – and founder of The Oppenheim Group – Jason Oppenheim.

Chelsea’s reputation helped land her a role in Selling Sunset, where she took a seat in The O Group office after a five-year stint in the property industry.

She is no longer the newbie, however, becoming an established member of the team  following the arrival of Brie Tiesi.

First year in property saw Chelsea earn over £7m

On first joining the cast, the mum-of-two struck up a friendship with fellow colleagues Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan.

Although series one landed in 2019, the show gained popularity when season two dropped in 2020, with Netflix users binge-watching it throughout the Covid-19 lockdown.

As well as LA, leader of the O Group Jason Oppenheim confirmed in 2021 that they have now opened an office in Newport Beach.

L-R: Christine Quinn and Chelsea Lazkani immediately hit it off on Selling Sunset. Image: Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix

This led to a spin-off show being created – entitled Selling The OC.

Chelsea’s first year working in real estate saw her acquire more than £7.6 million in sales.

Series 1-6 of Selling Sunset are available to watch on Netflix.

[[title]]

[[text]]

