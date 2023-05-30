10 of the best reactions as Royal Blood ‘hissy fit’ at Dundee Big Weekend goes global

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fans from around the world have had their say after Royal Blood’s stroppy Big Weekend performance went viral.

The rock duo branded the crowd at Dundee’s Camperdown Park “pathetic” during their set on the main stage of the festival on Sunday.

Singer Mike Kerr also stuck his fingers up to the audience – unhappy at the lack of response from fans largely waiting to see Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi.

On Tuesday, Radio 1 DJ Greg James waded into the row – referring to it as a “hissy fit” but saying people were taking it too seriously, and that the band’s display may have been “tongue-in-cheek”.

Here are some of the best online reactions to the video that sparked the row – shared on Twitter by The Rock Revival.

Royal Blood making their feelings known about the crowd at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend yesterday 😂 pic.twitter.com/Meh6GZnByJ — The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) May 29, 2023

1. A quiet first day in the new job

Comedian Alexandra Haddow joked about how she had secured a job with the Brighton duo and was set for a calm first day in her new role amid the online furore.

Ahhh, what a lovely relaxing Bank Holiday, now to log on for my first day as the PR Manager for very cool and popular band Royal Blood — Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) May 30, 2023

2. Chart-toppers ‘very disappointed’ in fellow rockers

The Lottery Winners, who scored their first number one album earlier this month and are known for their interactive shows, wanted to give Royal Blood a lesson in crowd etiquette.

Man, some gigs are tough and you have to win over the crowd, but this is exactly how to NOT react. Very disappointed with Royal Blood here. No matter what level you get to, you’re never better than the audience. pic.twitter.com/vXCYGkytAe — Lottery Winners (@LotteryWinners) May 30, 2023

3. Young Dundee fan oblivious to the fuss

Although the band sarcastically claimed they could only spot “nine people” showing appreciation for their set, they did win some new fans – including this youngster dancing to Out of the Black.

4. Big Weekend crowd not the toughest

Stand-up comedian Mark Watson, who is set to appear at Dundee Rep in October, claimed he has had to deal with tougher crowds than the Big Weekend audience.

Several people have sent me this but I’ve only just watched it with sound on. The crowd aren’t even THAT subdued. I have to conclude these guys haven’t played the Waste Management Awards. https://t.co/wRjwQM0LlK — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) May 29, 2023

5. Some lessons in grace and decorum?

Gene McGurk compared the outburst to the infamous Come Dine With Me “you won, Jane” moment – when Peter Marsh blasted a fellow contestant after he had finished fourth on the show.

"We're Royal Blood and this is called Rock Music" https://t.co/7Y8BjRG5Yl pic.twitter.com/vE0wIwWZW8 — Gene McGurk (@magawk) May 29, 2023

6. ‘Glad you hated Dundee’

The Courier columnist Alistair Heather was quick to wish the duo on their way in a typically no-nonsense Dundonian fashion.

Royal Blood are absolutely pish Fake metal pop stars. A pair of posh boys thumping out boring drum lines and acting edgy Fillers of a stage while we wait for proper talent to turn up. Glad you hated Dundee https://t.co/mAi7HMrFSx — Alistair Heather (@Historic_Ally) May 29, 2023

7. Request to form supergroup with The View

Adam Devlin joked that Royal Blood should team up with The View.

The Dundee trio made headlines earlier this month when frontman Kyle Falconer lashed out at bandmate Kieren Webster during a gig in Manchester.

The View have since returned to the stage with a performance at Neighbourhood Weekender festival in Warrington.

Supergroup with The View please. https://t.co/dGj31Rh2X8 — Adam Devlin (@ad_I_am) May 30, 2023

8. ‘That rock and roll, eh?’

Writer Ruth Huskisson described the outburst as the most embarrassing moment in music since Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner’s rambling acceptance speech during the 2014 Brit Awards.

Royal Blood providing the most embarrassing moment in music since: https://t.co/IaEIrsat5C pic.twitter.com/rUplvrfFRV — Ruth Husko: Too Cheeky (@dank_ackroyd) May 29, 2023

9. Smell my cheese

Scott Innes felt the cries of Royal Blood singer Kerr reminded him of Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge character.

10. Remember your audience

Even fans of Royal Blood said the band should have reacted differently at Big Weekend.

Huge fan of Royal Blood and their music, but throwing a tantrum like this at a crowd filled with teenagers isn’t as “rock n roll” as you think it is. You were on the lineup between Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi. Go have a lie down. https://t.co/cScddsbdBz — Stuart Milne (@stuarty_milne) May 29, 2023

Representatives for Royal Blood have declined to comment.