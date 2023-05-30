Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home News Dundee

10 of the best reactions as Royal Blood ‘hissy fit’ at Dundee Big Weekend goes global

Millions of people have watched a vide of the rock duo criticising the Camperdown crowd on Sunday.

By Ben MacDonald
Royal Blood drummer Ben Thatcher tries to gee up the Big Weekend crowd. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fans from around the world have had their say after Royal Blood’s stroppy Big Weekend performance went viral.

The rock duo branded the crowd at Dundee’s Camperdown Park “pathetic” during their set on the main stage of the festival on Sunday.

Singer Mike Kerr also stuck his fingers up to the audience – unhappy at the lack of response from fans largely waiting to see Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi.

On Tuesday, Radio 1 DJ Greg James waded into the row – referring to it as a “hissy fit” but saying people were taking it too seriously, and that the band’s display may have been “tongue-in-cheek”.

Here are some of the best online reactions to the video that sparked the row – shared on Twitter by The Rock Revival.

1. A quiet first day in the new job

Comedian Alexandra Haddow joked about how she had secured a job with the Brighton duo and was set for a calm first day in her new role amid the online furore.

2. Chart-toppers ‘very disappointed’ in fellow rockers

The Lottery Winners, who scored their first number one album earlier this month and are known for their interactive shows, wanted to give Royal Blood a lesson in crowd etiquette.

3. Young Dundee fan oblivious to the fuss

Although the band sarcastically claimed they could only spot “nine people” showing appreciation for their set, they did win some new fans – including this youngster dancing to Out of the Black.

4. Big Weekend crowd not the toughest

Stand-up comedian Mark Watson, who is set to appear at Dundee Rep in October, claimed he has had to deal with tougher crowds than the Big Weekend audience.

5. Some lessons in grace and decorum?

Gene McGurk compared the outburst to the infamous Come Dine With Me “you won, Jane” moment – when Peter Marsh blasted a fellow contestant after he had finished fourth on the show.

6. ‘Glad you hated Dundee’

The Courier columnist Alistair Heather was quick to wish the duo on their way in a typically no-nonsense Dundonian fashion.

7. Request to form supergroup with The View

Adam Devlin joked that Royal Blood should team up with The View.

The Dundee trio made headlines earlier this month when frontman Kyle Falconer lashed out at bandmate Kieren Webster during a gig in Manchester.

The View have since returned to the stage with a performance at Neighbourhood Weekender festival in Warrington.

8. ‘That rock and roll, eh?’

Writer Ruth Huskisson described the outburst as the most embarrassing moment in music since Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner’s rambling acceptance speech during the 2014 Brit Awards.

9. Smell my cheese

Scott Innes felt the cries of Royal Blood singer Kerr reminded him of Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge character.

10. Remember your audience

Even fans of Royal Blood said the band should have reacted differently at Big Weekend.

Representatives for Royal Blood have declined to comment.

