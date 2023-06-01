‘We took our babies to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee – we’d do it again’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parents who took their babies to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee have revealed their experiences of the music festival.

About 80,000 descended on Camperdown Park to see the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Tom Grennan, Wet Leg and Becky Hill on Saturday and Sunday.

Among them were hundreds of families – some with kids just a matter of months old.

That included Rachel Knight, who travelled from Inverness with five-month-old son Tommy.

‘Family-friendly vibe’ at Big Weekend

Rachel, 29, says the tot soon became the centre of attention – despite the array of musical talent on display.

She told The Courier: “It was a very family-friendly vibe and people were making sure we were OK.

“We were initially waiting around 20 minutes for the shuttle bus but when they realised we had a baby with us, we got to skip the queues.

“I had him in the sling and we were just going with the flow really.

“We were following his lead when deciding what to do.”

Despite his young age, Tommy soaked up the atmosphere and appeared right at home.

Rachel added: “A lot of people were loving him and he seemed to like every minute.

“We saw the likes of Joel Corry and Mimi Webb. We missed The 1975, though, because they were on pretty late and we had left by then.

“The day went so smoothly and I would do it again it a heartbeat.

“I’ve heard a lot people think saying they wished they had taken their child.”

Mum and baby meet DJ Greg James

The family-friendly feel of the event was one of five key takeaways The Courier identified from Big Weekend.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh mum Leah Buckley went along with her eight-month-old son Magnus.

The 28-year-old even bumped into Radio 1 DJ Greg James when she arrived.

She said: “We had tickets for the Saturday so were just through for the day.

“The plan was to avoid the crowds so we came to Dundee quite early, we had arrived by around 9am.

“We met up with a few friends at a hotel before heading to Camperdown Park and actually met Greg James there, so we were chatting to him for a bit.”

Upon arriving at the festival site, Leah, Magnus and friends headed straight for the Jonas Brothers – where the managed to secure a front-row view.

She said: “There was no queue for the shuttle bus when we got there, probably because we were so early.

“After the Jonas Brothers we stayed a bit further back on the hill, got food and chilled really.

“My partner Adam eventually took Magnus home around 6pm and I stayed on.

‘I would definitely do it again’

“It was really nice and everyone was loving Magnus. He had his little ear defenders on so the music was not too loud.

“At one point he was almost falling asleep.”

She added: “I would definitely do it again. It was made easy by the fact we were early, there were no queues.

“Just make sure you have all the essentials for the day.”