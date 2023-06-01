Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
‘We took our babies to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee – we’d do it again’

Parents have revealed their experiences of taking young children to the music festival.

By Laura Devlin
Tommy, five months, and eight-month-old Magnus at Big Weekend. Image: Supplied
Parents who took their babies to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee have revealed their experiences of the music festival.

About 80,000 descended on Camperdown Park to see the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Tom Grennan, Wet Leg and Becky Hill on Saturday and Sunday.

Among them were hundreds of families – some with kids just a matter of months old.

That included Rachel Knight, who travelled from Inverness with five-month-old son Tommy.

‘Family-friendly vibe’ at Big Weekend

Rachel, 29, says the tot soon became the centre of attention – despite the array of musical talent on display.

She told The Courier: “It was a very family-friendly vibe and people were making sure we were OK.

“We were initially waiting around 20 minutes for the shuttle bus but when they realised we had a baby with us, we got to skip the queues.

“I had him in the sling and we were just going with the flow really.

“We were following his lead when deciding what to do.”

Five-month-old Tommy enjoyed his weekend. Image: Rachel Knight

Despite his young age, Tommy soaked up the atmosphere and appeared right at home.

Rachel added: “A lot of people were loving him and he seemed to like every minute.

“We saw the likes of Joel Corry and Mimi Webb. We missed The 1975, though, because they were on pretty late and we had left by then.

“The day went so smoothly and I would do it again it a heartbeat.

“I’ve heard a lot people think saying they wished they had taken their child.”

Mum and baby meet DJ Greg James

The family-friendly feel of the event was one of five key takeaways The Courier identified from Big Weekend.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh mum Leah Buckley went along with her eight-month-old son Magnus.

The 28-year-old even bumped into Radio 1 DJ Greg James when she arrived.

She said: “We had tickets for the Saturday so were just through for the day.

“The plan was to avoid the crowds so we came to Dundee quite early, we had arrived by around 9am.

“We met up with a few friends at a hotel before heading to Camperdown Park and actually met Greg James there, so we were chatting to him for a bit.”

Leah Buckley (right) with Magnus meeting Radio 1 DJ Greg James. Image: Leah Buckley

Upon arriving at the festival site, Leah, Magnus and friends headed straight for the Jonas Brothers – where the managed to secure a front-row view.

She said: “There was no queue for the shuttle bus when we got there, probably because we were so early.

“After the Jonas Brothers we stayed a bit further back on the hill, got food and chilled really.

“My partner Adam eventually took Magnus home around 6pm and I stayed on.

‘I would definitely do it again’

“It was really nice and everyone was loving Magnus. He had his little ear defenders on so the music was not too loud.

“At one point he was almost falling asleep.”

She added: “I would definitely do it again. It was made easy by the fact we were early, there were no queues.

“Just make sure you have all the essentials for the day.”

