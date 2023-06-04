Residents of Dundee street warn ‘enter at your own risk’ over ongoing drug problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Residents of Dundee street warn ‘enter at your own risk’ over ongoing drug problems

People living on Mauchline Terrace say they are chasing away drug users on a regular basis.

By James Simpson
Mauchline Terrace, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Mauchline Terrace, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Residents on a Dundee street are warning people “enter at your own risk” after getting fed up of ongoing drug problems.

People living on Mauchline Terrace in Mid Craigie say they are chasing drug users away from the area on a regular basis.

They are also unhappy at alleged dealing taking place at a house on the street.

The residents claim to have made “hundreds” of complaints to police and landlord Angus Housing Association in recent months but say no action is being taken.

Locals have spoken to The Courier on condition of anonymity.

‘Drug-dealing is like Piccadilly Circus’

One man who lives on the street said: “For many folk, when we moved into this housing estate, it was our forever home.

“There has been a big problem here over the last six months with people smoking crack and injecting drugs while children play nearby.

“At times, the drug-dealing here has been like Piccadilly Circus – we’ve all just had enough.

“This course of action has been built out of frustration at the lack of movement in getting this resolved.

“We’ve been keeping watch and as soon as drug users venture towards the property in question we’ve told them ‘the shop’s shut’.

“Folk have been chased out the street.

A sign put up by a resident on the street. Image: Supplied

“If the police or the housing association don’t want to deal with this, we can’t see any other solution.”

One woman says a lot of children live on the street, who should be “able to play safely here”.

She said: “We’ve had people injecting on a grass verge just beside them and constant dealing at one of the properties.

“I reckon between us (tenants) we’ve made hundreds of complaints to Angus Housing Association and police.

“We just want to feel safe in our own street and we’ve had enough.”

Housing association: We understand the distress

Angus Housing Association says it is trying to tackle the problem.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Angus Housing Association is aware of the problems of anti-social behaviour and criminal behaviour within Mauchline Terrace.

“We understand the distress and anxiety this is causing.

“We are working with our statutory and voluntary partners to try to resolve the situation.

“The association is using all our powers as a landlord and where appropriate have taken tenancy enforcement action against the perpetrators of this behaviour.

“We would encourage any of our residents who are affected by this to contact us.”

Police say tackling drugs ‘a priority’

Inspector Chris Boath says Police Scotland are also aware of the issues.

He said: “We are aware of concerns around drugs in the Mauchline area of Dundee and we remain committed to reducing the tragic impact of drugs on individuals, families and communities.

“The supply and distribution of controlled drugs continues to be a priority and we will seek every opportunity to disrupt and prosecute those that are involved.

“While we gather intelligence on such individuals through day to day policing we also rely on the information provided by members of our communities who are effected by the activities of drug dealers living in their neighbourhoods.

“If you have information about drug dealing or concerns, I would encourage you to contact us on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

A ScotRail train
Rail services in Perthshire and Angus halted after two people hit by trains
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Stalking Picture shows; Lauren McDade and Rebecca Marnie. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 02/06/2023
Dundee couple admit stalking campaign against ex-girlfriend
St John's High school prom at the Invercarse Hotel, Dundee. Image:Paul Reid
Proms in pictures: St John's High School Class of 2023
Catherine chose pints for Dundee Brew Fest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The best pictures from Dundee Brew Fest 2023
The A90, Kingsway West, near the Myrekirk Roundabout.
Man and woman taken to hospital following crash on busy Dundee road
An Xplore bus in Dundee
Xplore Dundee strikes: Find out when first and last buses leave as reduced timetable…
CR0042743 Casino worker Tori Jensen ....Pic Paul Reid
'Why does this place exist?': Dundee croupier and former gambling addict open up about…
Crime Viral founder Cheish Merryweather, pictured in a black dress, is returning to Dundee on June 3 2023.
Q&A: Getting to know serial killer expert and closet 'scaredy cat' Cheish Merryweather
Manager of Rosendael in Broughty Ferry, Graeme Watson with the residents ledger dating back to the home's opening in 1933.
Rosendael Scottish Veterans Residences in Broughty Ferry turns 90
Samar and Mariam Hayat in the new dessert shop at MS News Barnhill & Little Miss Treatz Dessert Shop Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New dessert parlour opens in Barnhill

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]