Residents of Dundee street warn ‘enter at your own risk’ over ongoing drug problems

Residents on a Dundee street are warning people “enter at your own risk” after getting fed up of ongoing drug problems.

People living on Mauchline Terrace in Mid Craigie say they are chasing drug users away from the area on a regular basis.

They are also unhappy at alleged dealing taking place at a house on the street.

The residents claim to have made “hundreds” of complaints to police and landlord Angus Housing Association in recent months but say no action is being taken.

Locals have spoken to The Courier on condition of anonymity.

‘Drug-dealing is like Piccadilly Circus’

One man who lives on the street said: “For many folk, when we moved into this housing estate, it was our forever home.

“There has been a big problem here over the last six months with people smoking crack and injecting drugs while children play nearby.

“At times, the drug-dealing here has been like Piccadilly Circus – we’ve all just had enough.

“This course of action has been built out of frustration at the lack of movement in getting this resolved.

“We’ve been keeping watch and as soon as drug users venture towards the property in question we’ve told them ‘the shop’s shut’.

“Folk have been chased out the street.

“If the police or the housing association don’t want to deal with this, we can’t see any other solution.”

One woman says a lot of children live on the street, who should be “able to play safely here”.

She said: “We’ve had people injecting on a grass verge just beside them and constant dealing at one of the properties.

“I reckon between us (tenants) we’ve made hundreds of complaints to Angus Housing Association and police.

“We just want to feel safe in our own street and we’ve had enough.”

Housing association: We understand the distress

Angus Housing Association says it is trying to tackle the problem.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Angus Housing Association is aware of the problems of anti-social behaviour and criminal behaviour within Mauchline Terrace.

“We understand the distress and anxiety this is causing.

“We are working with our statutory and voluntary partners to try to resolve the situation.

“The association is using all our powers as a landlord and where appropriate have taken tenancy enforcement action against the perpetrators of this behaviour.

“We would encourage any of our residents who are affected by this to contact us.”

Police say tackling drugs ‘a priority’

Inspector Chris Boath says Police Scotland are also aware of the issues.

He said: “We are aware of concerns around drugs in the Mauchline area of Dundee and we remain committed to reducing the tragic impact of drugs on individuals, families and communities.

“The supply and distribution of controlled drugs continues to be a priority and we will seek every opportunity to disrupt and prosecute those that are involved.

“While we gather intelligence on such individuals through day to day policing we also rely on the information provided by members of our communities who are effected by the activities of drug dealers living in their neighbourhoods.

“If you have information about drug dealing or concerns, I would encourage you to contact us on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”