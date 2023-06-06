Taxi driver assaulted in failed robbery on Lochee High Street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information after a taxi driver was assaulted in a failed robbery attempt on Lochee High Street.

The 79-year-old driver was assaulted after picking up two men from the taxi rank around 9.30am on Tuesday.

The men also attempted to rob the driver of his moneybag.

They subsequently left the area on foot in an unknown direction empty-handed.

Officers say the taxi driver was unhurt but was left “extremely shocked” by the incident.

He was driving a yellow Nissan Leaf car.

Appeal for information

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information.

Police Constable Mark Reid of Downfield Police Station said: “We are appealing to anyone in the area who witnessed the incident or the two men fleeing the taxi to get in touch with us.

“I would ask motorists who were in the area at the time and have dash-cam to contact us; you may have captured something that can assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1117 of Tuesday, 6 June, 2023.”