Dundee and Dundee United fans praised as foodbank project ‘blown away’ by support

Fans have donated thousands of pounds and piles of food products for initiatives across the city.

By Poppy Watson
Fans for Foodbanks Dundee volunteers standing on Tannadice Street. (Left to right) Darren Thomson, Marty Smith, Liam McKelvie and Daniel Gearie.
Fans for Foodbanks Dundee volunteers, from left to right, Darren Thomson, Marty Smith, Liam McKelvie and Daniel Gearie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fans of Dundee’s football clubs have been praised for their support of a new foodbank project this season.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee has collected £10,000 in cash donations along with food and other supplies throughout the campaign.

The group, which aims to tackle food poverty, collects donations from Dundee and Dundee United supporters outside Dens Park and Tannadice on big matchdays.

The money has gone directly to Lochee Larder while the food has been donated to foodbanks across all eight of the city’s council wards.

Group ‘blown away’ by support

Marty Smith, who leads the project, says he has been “blown away” by the support of the community – including fans, players, students and politicians – since its launch last July.

The 32-year-old said: “We are absolutely delighted with the fundraising activity from this season.

“We never expected to collect anything near £10,000.

“The volunteers at Lochee Larder have been out collecting with us weekly and have really appreciated the support.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee volunteers standing outside football stadium with donations. (Left to right) Sam Roberts of Lochee Larder, Darren Thomson, co-founder of Fans For Foodbanks Dundee, Dave McGregor of Lochee Larder and Fiona Orr of Dundee University Socialists Society.
From left: Sam Roberts of Lochee Larder, Darren Thomson, co-founder of Fans For Foodbanks Dundee, Dave McGregor of Lochee Larder and Fiona Orr of Dundee University Socialists Society. Image: Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee

“It has been really heart-warming to see how the city puts aside football rivalries to ensure those who are struggling most are looked after.

“The initiative continues to go from strength to strength – whether that’s through the level of donations we are seeing at Dens and Tannadice, or the number of people who are willing to volunteer their time and stand out in all weathers collecting for us.”

Dundee players have shown their support for the project with a table set up at their training grounds for players to donate.

Dundee United have thrown their weight behind the project too, providing complimentary tickets for volunteers whenever they are collecting at Tannadice.

Dundee FC defender Ryan Sweeney, bookkeeper Ally Galloway and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins behind a table of foodbank donations at the club's training grounds.
Then-Dundee FC defender Ryan Sweeney, bookkeeper Ally Galloway and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins with foodbank donations at the club’s training grounds. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Marty Smith with Mercedes Villalba MSP holding a bag of food donations outside football stadium. Image: Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee.
Marty with Scottish Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba. Image: Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee

Marty said: “It was great to get the support of Dundee FC players earlier this season and see them in the local press speaking about the importance of initiatives like ours.

“We will be meeting with both Dundee and Dundee United during the next couple of weeks (to discuss) how we can grow even more with their continued support next season.”

Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee will be hosting an end of season event with Lochee Larder on Saturday June 17.

The group will then have a short break before focusing on next season.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee is part of a UK-wide network, which stems from an anti-poverty project founded by football fans in Liverpool.

