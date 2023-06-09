Dog walkers slam state of Camperdown Park as rubbish left a fortnight after Big Weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dog walkers have hit out at the state of Dundee’s Camperdown Park – a fortnight after it hosted Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Confetti, signs and bottles remain strewn across the green space, which hosted about 80,000 people at the end of May.

While the event was deemed a major success – with expectations of a major economic boost for Dundee – some locals say the state of the park is unacceptable.

And although some of the rubbish has been left since Big Weekend ended, many of the items are linked to the festival.

That includes hundreds of bits of confetti fired from canons at the main stage, wine bottles, cable ties and signs.

A metal scaffolding structure is also still in the park.

One dog walker told The Courier: “You could have been more understanding if this was a day or two after the event.

“It happened last month and there are still sizeable amounts of rubbish around the festival site.

“It’s totally hazardous. It’s actually wild how much rubbish there still is.

“Some of the bigger items were removed just a short while ago today.

“I think both the BBC and the council should have had a better conversation about the clean-up.

“It’s been two weeks now, it shouldn’t be looking like this. I’ll need to find an alternative park to walk my dogs.”

Some of the items lying in the park were cleared by council workers on Friday afternoon.

Mike Higgins, from Charleston, says he is frustrated at the way the park has been left.

The 81-year-old said: “It’s annoying it’s been left like this, that’s for sure.

“I walk my dog up here twice a week.

“There is still a lot of rubbish dotted around which isn’t great. The clean-up operation could certainly have been better.

“I realise it might be difficult to pick up some of the smaller items.

‘The park is not pleasant to walk in’

“People have also got a degree of responsibility to tidy up after themselves.”

He also says the ground has been left in a poor condition in the wake of Big Weekend.

He added: “Primary school children are taken there by their schools to play or picnic, usually at the bottom of the park.

“That doesn’t look possible this year as the whole area is a tripping hazard.

“As there has been very little rain, the chances of the grass recovering is slim.

“The park is not pleasant to walk in at the moment and I cannot see it improving for the summer months.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said a clean-up of the park was carried out “promptly” following Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

He said: “The clear-up operation at Camperdown Park following the Big Weekend, in which roughly 80,000 people were in attendance, was carried out promptly and has been completed.

“We are visiting the site to investigate further this report of fly-tipping and to clear the materials.”

The Courier has contacted the BBC for comment.