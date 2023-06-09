Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee

Dog walkers slam state of Camperdown Park as rubbish left a fortnight after Big Weekend

Signs, bottles and confetti have been left strewn across the green space.

By James Simpson
Several items remain at Camperdown Park after Big Weekend. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Dog walkers have hit out at the state of Dundee’s Camperdown Park – a fortnight after it hosted Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Confetti, signs and bottles remain strewn across the green space, which hosted about 80,000 people at the end of May.

While the event was deemed a major success – with expectations of a major economic boost for Dundee – some locals say the state of the park is unacceptable.

And although some of the rubbish has been left since Big Weekend ended, many of the items are linked to the festival.

That includes hundreds of bits of confetti fired from canons at the main stage, wine bottles, cable ties and signs.

A metal scaffolding structure is also still in the park.

A ‘lowered access’ sign left behind at Camperdown. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Metal scaffolding remains in the park. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One dog walker told The Courier: “You could have been more understanding if this was a day or two after the event.

“It happened last month and there are still sizeable amounts of rubbish around the festival site.

“It’s totally hazardous. It’s actually wild how much rubbish there still is.

“Some of the bigger items were removed just a short while ago today.

Lewis Capaldi sings through a sea of confetti at Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Much of the confetti is still on the ground. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“I think both the BBC and the council should have had a better conversation about the clean-up.

“It’s been two weeks now, it shouldn’t be looking like this. I’ll need to find an alternative park to walk my dogs.”

Some of the items lying in the park were cleared by council workers on Friday afternoon.

Mike Higgins, from Charleston, says he is frustrated at the way the park has been left.

Items left in the park remained there on Friday morning. Image: Supplied
A sign from Big Weekend. Image: Supplied

The 81-year-old said: “It’s annoying it’s been left like this, that’s for sure.

“I walk my dog up here twice a week.

“There is still a lot of rubbish dotted around which isn’t great. The clean-up operation could certainly have been better.

“I realise it might be difficult to pick up some of the smaller items.

‘The park is not pleasant to walk in’

“People have also got a degree of responsibility to tidy up after themselves.”

He also says the ground has been left in a poor condition in the wake of Big Weekend.

He added: “Primary school children are taken there by their schools to play or picnic, usually at the bottom of the park.

“That doesn’t look possible this year as the whole area is a tripping hazard.

Bottles and signs from the festival. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Some items were cleared on Friday afternoon. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“As there has been very little rain, the chances of the grass recovering is slim.

“The park is not pleasant to walk in at the moment and I cannot see it improving for the summer months.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said a clean-up of the park was carried out “promptly” following Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

He said: “The clear-up operation at Camperdown Park following the Big Weekend, in which roughly 80,000 people were in attendance, was carried out promptly and has been completed.

“We are visiting the site to investigate further this report of fly-tipping and to clear the materials.”

The Courier has contacted the BBC for comment.

