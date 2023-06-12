Top cop reveals why police are ‘limited’ in tackling Dundee car crimes

Tayside’s top police officer has admitted officers are “limited” in their ability to tackle repeat offenders amid a rise in Dundee car crimes.

The number of vehicle thefts or break-ins shot up by 25% between January and March.

A new report to councillors shows 219 crimes involving vehicles were recorded in that period – up from 174 the previous three months.

That included 60 vehicles being stolen and 151 thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles.

‘Core’ group committing Dundee vehicle crimes

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison, Tayside’s divisional commander, says the crimes are being committed by a “core” group of about 15 people – all of whom are under the age of 25.

But the officer says police can only do so much, with younger offenders treated more leniently by the justice system.

Ch Supt Davison said: “It remains the case that Police Scotland are limited in their ability to tackle repeat offending for acquisitive crime, particularly in respect of perpetrators under the age of 25 years.

“The remand of perpetrators within this age group in respect of crimes of

dishonesty is not supported by national criminal justice strategy.

“It is notable that a number of these repeat offenders are awaiting trial for multiple

offences and are subject to multiple bail orders.

“Those orders often come with prohibitive conditions, however the core group of offenders detailed above are generally dismissive of them and at time of arrest are routinely reported for a breach of court orders alongside further crimes.”

Dundee car crime rate higher than rest of Scotland

Dundee has a much higher rate of vehicle crime than the rest of Scotland.

In 2022/23, a total of 56.92 crimes were recorded per 10,000 of the population in Dundee – compared with a Scottish average of just 21.32.

The number was also well above those recorded in Perth and Kinross and Angus, at 13.43 and 19.88 respectively.

Ch Supt Davison added: “An identified core of approximately 15 offenders are responsible in the main, most of whom reside in the Dundee area and all are aged under 25 years old.

“Despite this, the crimes committed are on a (Tayside-wide) scale.

“It is not uncommon during a series for up to eight premises to be targeted per night along with the various vehicles taken associated with these incidents.

“There is nothing to suggest the vehicles taken are related to financial gain.

Most stolen cars used to ‘joyride’

“In almost every incident the vehicles are used to ‘joyride’ and go on to be used in the

commission of further crimes.

“There has been some significant success in tackling these series from a police

perspective.

“Early identification of series and individuals through forensic work and CCTV evidence has resulted in 10 of the aforementioned nominals being arrested and reported for these offences in the last quarter.

“The detection rate for the quarter almost exclusively relates to these individuals and the multiple series they have been identified and reported for.”