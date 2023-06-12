Top cop reveals why police are ‘limited’ in tackling Dundee car crimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Top cop reveals why police are ‘limited’ in tackling Dundee car crimes

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison says a "core" group of about 15 people aged under 25 are responsible for most incidents.

By Laura Devlin
A car that was stolen and dumped in Dundee last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Tayside’s top police officer has admitted officers are “limited” in their ability to tackle repeat offenders amid a rise in Dundee car crimes.

The number of vehicle thefts or break-ins shot up by 25% between January and March.

A new report to councillors shows 219 crimes involving vehicles were recorded in that period – up from 174 the previous three months.

That included 60 vehicles being stolen and 151 thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles.

‘Core’ group committing Dundee vehicle crimes

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison, Tayside’s divisional commander, says the crimes are being committed by a “core” group of about 15 people – all of whom are under the age of 25.

But the officer says police can only do so much, with younger offenders treated more leniently by the justice system.

Ch Supt Davison said: “It remains the case that Police Scotland are limited in their ability to tackle repeat offending for acquisitive crime, particularly in respect of perpetrators under the age of 25 years.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison. Image: Police Scotland

“The remand of perpetrators within this age group in respect of crimes of
dishonesty is not supported by national criminal justice strategy.

“It is notable that a number of these repeat offenders are awaiting trial for multiple
offences and are subject to multiple bail orders.

“Those orders often come with prohibitive conditions, however the core group of offenders detailed above are generally dismissive of them and at time of arrest are routinely reported for a breach of court orders alongside further crimes.”

Dundee car crime rate higher than rest of Scotland

Dundee has a much higher rate of vehicle crime than the rest of Scotland.

In 2022/23, a total of 56.92 crimes were recorded per 10,000 of the population in Dundee – compared with a Scottish average of just 21.32.

The number was also well above those recorded in Perth and Kinross and Angus, at 13.43 and 19.88 respectively.

A graph showing how vehicle crimes are much more common in Dundee than the rest of Scotland. Image: Police Scotland

Ch Supt Davison added: “An identified core of approximately 15 offenders are responsible in the main, most of whom reside in the Dundee area and all are aged under 25 years old.

“Despite this, the crimes committed are on a (Tayside-wide) scale.

“It is not uncommon during a series for up to eight premises to be targeted per night along with the various vehicles taken associated with these incidents.

“There is nothing to suggest the vehicles taken are related to financial gain.

Most stolen cars used to ‘joyride’

“In almost every incident the vehicles are used to ‘joyride’ and go on to be used in the
commission of further crimes.

“There has been some significant success in tackling these series from a police
perspective.

“Early identification of series and individuals through forensic work and CCTV evidence has resulted in 10 of the aforementioned nominals being arrested and reported for these offences in the last quarter.

“The detection rate for the quarter almost exclusively relates to these individuals and  the multiple series they have been identified and reported for.”

More from Dundee

Boy, 14, hurt in Dundee hit and run involving stolen car
Jimmy Marr bids to turn former Dundee taxi office into convenience store
Tay Road Bridge roadworks: Live traffic camera
'People rely on the Tay Bridge': How are commuters preparing for a summer of…
4
High risk creep who brought sex toys to meet 'child' in Dundee jailed for…
Dundee garages picture gallery provides fuel for drive down memory lane
2
Two men taken to hospital after Broughty Ferry 'disturbance'
Train services resume to Fife and Dundee after earlier fault closed the line
Big Noise Douglas: First Minister joins fifth birthday celebrations three months on from funding…
2
Dundee firefighters issue 'call to arms' ahead of city centre demonstration against cuts

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]