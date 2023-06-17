Dundee shopkeeper ready to bow out after 40 years’ service

A Dundee shopkeeper is preparing to bow out after 40 years’ service to the local community.

Former bus driver Khalid Mirza opened Arbroath Road corner shop Mirza & Co in the 1980s and has gone on to serve three generations of families.

The 69-year-old is winding down trade, with the shop officially closing at the start of next week.

Plans have already been approved to convert the premises into a residential property.

After serving thousands of customers, Khalid admits the premises have “felt like home” and he thanked those who had supported the business.

‘Pleasure of my life’

The Maryfield resident said: “I was in my late twenties when we opened up here, I’m going to miss the customers, they are more like friends.

“This shop has felt like home for me, it’s been the pleasure of my life.

“We stopped the newspaper deliveries last week and I feel completely lost not doing them – I’ve never had so much time.

“We’ve sold everything over the years from electrical goods, newspapers, medical products.

“My customers have always depended on me and I’ve never let them down.

“The kids called me ‘Action Man’ as I was always on the move, some still call me that now and they are in their thirties now.”

The dad-of-four says handing over the keys will be “surreal”.

He added: “Customers have described it as the ‘end of an era’ and told me not to close and just to take a day off.

“Even when my family came in to start working at the shop I couldn’t keep away.

“During the first seven or eight years I never took anytime off, I’ve enjoyed it so much.

“It’s been my life for so long and the shop has given me a good life. It means so much to me.

“Unfortunately people’s shopping habits have changed, particularly with the pandemic and more people turned to online shopping.

“The rates for water and electricity have also shot up in comparison to what they were previously.”

Customers taking souvenirs

Although Mirza & Co is set to disappear from the streetscape, one customer is set to bag an iconic piece of shop memorabilia.

The shop sign above Khalid’s store – displaying the family name – will now take pride of place in someone’s home.

He added: “No one has asked for my blue workshop coat yet which I’ve always had on in the shop but one customer has asked for the sign.

“They’ve informed me it’s going up in their house. I was only happy to help of course.

“The store name will live on in someone’s house which is good to know.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to have served the community, it will be surreal handing the keys over.”