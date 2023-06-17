Dundee shopkeeper ready to bow out after 40 years’ service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee shopkeeper ready to bow out after 40 years’ service

Khalid Mirza opened his store in the 1980s and has gone on to serve thousands of customers.

By James Simpson
Owner, Khalid Mirza outside his store. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Owner, Khalid Mirza outside his store. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee shopkeeper is preparing to bow out after 40 years’ service to the local community.

Former bus driver Khalid Mirza opened Arbroath Road corner shop Mirza & Co in the 1980s and has gone on to serve three generations of families.

The 69-year-old is winding down trade, with the shop officially closing at the start of next week.

Plans have already been approved to convert the premises into a residential property.

After serving thousands of customers, Khalid admits the premises have “felt like home” and he thanked those who had supported the business.

‘Pleasure of my life’

The Maryfield resident said: “I was in my late twenties when we opened up here, I’m going to miss the customers, they are more like friends.

“This shop has felt like home for me, it’s been the pleasure of my life.

“We stopped the newspaper deliveries last week and I feel completely lost not doing them – I’ve never had so much time.

“We’ve sold everything over the years from electrical goods, newspapers, medical products.

“My customers have always depended on me and I’ve never let them down.

“The kids called me ‘Action Man’ as I was always on the move, some still call me that now and they are in their thirties now.”

Mirza & Co
Mirza & Co has served the community for over 40 years. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The dad-of-four says handing over the keys will be “surreal”.

He added: “Customers have described it as the ‘end of an era’ and told me not to close and just to take a day off.

“Even when my family came in to start working at the shop I couldn’t keep away.

“During the first seven or eight years I never took anytime off, I’ve enjoyed it so much.

“It’s been my life for so long and the shop has given me a good life. It means so much to me.

“Unfortunately people’s shopping habits have changed, particularly with the pandemic and more people turned to online shopping.

“The rates for water and electricity have also shot up in comparison to what they were previously.”

Customers taking souvenirs

Although Mirza & Co is set to disappear from the streetscape, one customer is set to bag an iconic piece of shop memorabilia.

The shop sign above Khalid’s store – displaying the family name – will now take pride of place in someone’s home.

He added: “No one has asked for my blue workshop coat yet which I’ve always had on in the shop but one customer has asked for the sign.

“They’ve informed me it’s going up in their house. I was only happy to help of course.

“The store name will live on in someone’s house which is good to know.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to have served the community, it will be surreal handing the keys over.”

