Castle Huntly prisoner ‘missing’ for over a week traced by police

An escaped prisoner, who disappeared from Castle Huntly prison in Dundee for over a week, has been found by police.

Sean McGovern has now been returned to prison, police have confirmed.

The 39-year-old absconded from HMP Castle Huntly at around 10pm on June 11 sparking a police appeal and man hunt.

McGovern is currently serving a sentence for dealing heroin and firing a shotgun outside Edinburgh’s Gauntlet Bar in 2008.

He is understood to have links with Edinburgh however the police have not disclosed where he was found.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Sean McGovern, 39, who had absconded from HMP Castle Huntly, Dundee, on Sunday, 11 June, 2023 has been traced and returned to prison.

“He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 20 June, 2023.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”