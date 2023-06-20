Best pictures from first day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2023

A week of celebrations has begun as Dundee University’s 2023 summer graduations take place.

Students from the Schools of Health Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Law and Life Sciences graduated at the Caird Hall on Tuesday.

The ceremony was the first of seven set to be held this week.

After the service, the new graduates took the opportunity to celebrate with family members and classmates in City Square.

It follows on from graduations at St Andrews University last week.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall went along to capture the best moments.