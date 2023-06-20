Best pictures from first day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures from first day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2023

Students from the Schools of Health Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Law and Life Sciences celebrated at the Caird Hall on Tuesday.

Dundee University graduations at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee University graduations at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

A week of celebrations has begun as Dundee University’s 2023 summer graduations take place.

Students from the Schools of Health Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Law and Life Sciences graduated at the Caird Hall on Tuesday.

The ceremony was the first of seven set to be held this week.

After the service, the new graduates took the opportunity to celebrate with family members and classmates in City Square.

It follows on from graduations at St Andrews University last week.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall went along to capture the best moments.

Dundee University graduations at Caird Hall – School of Health Sciences School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Law Humanities School of Life Sciences. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The academic procession use their programmes to shelter from the rain in the City Square. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Many students graduated today. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Biochemist and former principal and chancellor of the University of Dundee, Sir Peter Downes receiving an honorary degree. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Left to right is Dante O’Connor (Philosophy and Psychology), Jake Tarrant (first class honours, Philosophy and Politics), Calvin Lees (first class honours, Philosophy and Politics). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sophie Stanton from Dunfermline (Neuroscience), Benjamin Hamilton from Glasgow (Biomedical Sciences), Katy Lyons from Belfast (first class honours, Physiological Sciences) and Thomas Mallinder from Paisley (Biomedical Sciences). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Despite the weather, spirits were high. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The University officials during their procession towards the Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Biochemist and former principal and chancellor of the University of Dundee, Sir Peter Downes receiving an honorary degree, alongside his wife Elizabeth Downes (left) and daughter Amy Downes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Former depute Chief Executive and former head of education for Perth & Kinross Council John Fyffe was at the caird hall to watch his wife Carolyn Fyffe graduate with first class honours in English. Pictured here with their son Blair Fyffe (far left) and daughters Caitlin Fyffe (left) and Kirstin Fyffe (far right). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Graduates leaving the hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Friends from left is Catherine Mooney and Barbara Beatty (both graduating in Biomedical Sciences and both from Northern Ireland). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
School of Life Sciences graduates. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Former head of education for Perth & Kinross Council John Fyffe and wife Carolyn Fyffe who graduated with first class honours in English. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Nichola Cassidy (Master of Science, Advanced Practice) from Perth with her nieces Rosa Cassidy (aged 4, left) and Esmé Cassidy (aged 5, right). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The academic procession use their programmes to shelter from the rain. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The academic procession use their programmes to shelter from the rain as they exit the hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Blue Kendrick (right) and Martha Haddon (both graduating with first class honours in Philosophy) and both from Edinburgh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
From left are graduates Dante O’Connor (Philosophy and Psychology), Jake Tarrant (first class honours, Philosophy and Politics), Calvin Lees (first class honours, Philosophy and Politics) and Ben Grahame (History and Philosophy).  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A fantastic turnout for the Dundee University graduations at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

