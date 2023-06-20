Dundee Best pictures from first day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2023 Students from the Schools of Health Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Law and Life Sciences celebrated at the Caird Hall on Tuesday. Dundee University graduations at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald Share Best pictures from first day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4491382/dundee-university-graduations-2023-pictures-first-day/ Copy Link A week of celebrations has begun as Dundee University’s 2023 summer graduations take place. Students from the Schools of Health Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Law and Life Sciences graduated at the Caird Hall on Tuesday. The ceremony was the first of seven set to be held this week. After the service, the new graduates took the opportunity to celebrate with family members and classmates in City Square. It follows on from graduations at St Andrews University last week. Our photographer Steve MacDougall went along to capture the best moments. Dundee University graduations at Caird Hall – School of Health Sciences School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Law Humanities School of Life Sciences. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The academic procession use their programmes to shelter from the rain in the City Square. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Many students graduated today. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Biochemist and former principal and chancellor of the University of Dundee, Sir Peter Downes receiving an honorary degree. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Left to right is Dante O’Connor (Philosophy and Psychology), Jake Tarrant (first class honours, Philosophy and Politics), Calvin Lees (first class honours, Philosophy and Politics). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Sophie Stanton from Dunfermline (Neuroscience), Benjamin Hamilton from Glasgow (Biomedical Sciences), Katy Lyons from Belfast (first class honours, Physiological Sciences) and Thomas Mallinder from Paisley (Biomedical Sciences). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Despite the weather, spirits were high. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The University officials during their procession towards the Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Biochemist and former principal and chancellor of the University of Dundee, Sir Peter Downes receiving an honorary degree, alongside his wife Elizabeth Downes (left) and daughter Amy Downes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Former depute Chief Executive and former head of education for Perth & Kinross Council John Fyffe was at the caird hall to watch his wife Carolyn Fyffe graduate with first class honours in English. Pictured here with their son Blair Fyffe (far left) and daughters Caitlin Fyffe (left) and Kirstin Fyffe (far right). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Graduates leaving the hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Friends from left is Catherine Mooney and Barbara Beatty (both graduating in Biomedical Sciences and both from Northern Ireland). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson School of Life Sciences graduates. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Former head of education for Perth & Kinross Council John Fyffe and wife Carolyn Fyffe who graduated with first class honours in English. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Nichola Cassidy (Master of Science, Advanced Practice) from Perth with her nieces Rosa Cassidy (aged 4, left) and Esmé Cassidy (aged 5, right). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The academic procession use their programmes to shelter from the rain. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The academic procession use their programmes to shelter from the rain as they exit the hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Blue Kendrick (right) and Martha Haddon (both graduating with first class honours in Philosophy) and both from Edinburgh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson From left are graduates Dante O’Connor (Philosophy and Psychology), Jake Tarrant (first class honours, Philosophy and Politics), Calvin Lees (first class honours, Philosophy and Politics) and Ben Grahame (History and Philosophy). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A fantastic turnout for the Dundee University graduations at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson