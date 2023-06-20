Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police

Officers have now confirmed they are investigating the "utterly dangerous" behaviour.

By Laura Devlin
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
The car drifting at the roundabout on the Kingsway. Image: Supplied

A stolen Fife car that was filmed drifting at a Dundee roundabout has been found by police.

Video emerged on Monday of the incident, which took place at the Milton of Craigie junction on the Kingsway on Friday night.

The Courier reported how a van had to swerve to avoid the car involved, while onlookers laughed and cheered.

Critics blasted the driver responsible, claiming they had displayed “ridiculously silly, selfish and dangerous” behaviour.

At the time, police told The Courier they were unable to find details of the incident being reported to officers.

But the force has now confirmed it WAS made aware of the drifting video.

It has emerged the car involved was stolen in Auchtertool, near Kirkcaldy, on May 29.

The car was then found in Dundee on Monday.

Dundee police blast ‘utterly dangerous’ drifting yob

Inspector Michelle Burns, from Tayside Roads Policing Unit, said: “We have recently been made aware of the incident and the online footage.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the car which had been stolen but has since been recovered.

“This manner of driving is totally irresponsible and utterly dangerous.

“Thankfully on this occasion, no one was injured but had the driver lost control of the car, especially at this busy roundabout, members of the public would have been put in serious danger.

The car was filmed drifting on Friday night. Image: Supplied

“The car was stolen from Auchtertool in Fife on Monday May 29 and recovered in the Douglas area of Dundee on Monday (June 19).

“Inquiries are ongoing with regard to the theft, however, we are keen to identify who was driving the car last Friday night.”

Anyone with information on either the theft or the driving incident is being encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 4849 on Saturday June 17.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More from The Courier

The car drifting at the roundabout on the Kingsway. Image: Supplied
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
The car drifting at the roundabout on the Kingsway. Image: Supplied
St Johnstone impress fans with James Brown record shop contract reveal
Joe Bishop shows off a hand injury after being attacked in Angus by a buzzard.
Angus cyclist 'terrorised' by buzzard attacks
The car drifting at the roundabout on the Kingsway. Image: Supplied
Seven-year sentence for Dundee man who slashed rival in eye with commando knife
General view of the outside of Pleasureland in Arbroath
Arbroath Pleasureland break-in: Man, 35, charged
The car drifting at the roundabout on the Kingsway. Image: Supplied
£3m investment plan for new Dundee events hub
The Brechin Plot at DWH @ St Andrews
First properties on the market at 341-home development in St Andrews
Kieron Achara at Kinross charity Seamab.
Scottish basketball star backs Kinross charity's £5.5m school revamp
The car drifting at the roundabout on the Kingsway. Image: Supplied
June Thomson of Carnoustie: Former White Heather Club dancer dies
The car drifting at the roundabout on the Kingsway. Image: Supplied
JIM SPENCE: SNP must make peace with Alex Salmond to rescue independence cause