Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police

A stolen Fife car that was filmed drifting at a Dundee roundabout has been found by police.

Video emerged on Monday of the incident, which took place at the Milton of Craigie junction on the Kingsway on Friday night.

The Courier reported how a van had to swerve to avoid the car involved, while onlookers laughed and cheered.

Critics blasted the driver responsible, claiming they had displayed “ridiculously silly, selfish and dangerous” behaviour.

At the time, police told The Courier they were unable to find details of the incident being reported to officers.

But the force has now confirmed it WAS made aware of the drifting video.

It has emerged the car involved was stolen in Auchtertool, near Kirkcaldy, on May 29.

The car was then found in Dundee on Monday.

Dundee police blast ‘utterly dangerous’ drifting yob

Inspector Michelle Burns, from Tayside Roads Policing Unit, said: “We have recently been made aware of the incident and the online footage.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the car which had been stolen but has since been recovered.

“This manner of driving is totally irresponsible and utterly dangerous.

“Thankfully on this occasion, no one was injured but had the driver lost control of the car, especially at this busy roundabout, members of the public would have been put in serious danger.

“The car was stolen from Auchtertool in Fife on Monday May 29 and recovered in the Douglas area of Dundee on Monday (June 19).

“Inquiries are ongoing with regard to the theft, however, we are keen to identify who was driving the car last Friday night.”

Anyone with information on either the theft or the driving incident is being encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 4849 on Saturday June 17.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.