Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two

Dundee University students have gathered to celebrate their academic successes on day two of the 2023 graduation ceremonies.

Graduates from the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Law took were at the Caird Hall and City Square to celebrate with their families and friends.

Two services took place on Wednesday, with Education and Society, Energy Environment and Society, Law and Psychology students receiving their awards.

It follows the first day of celebrations on Tuesday.

Our photographers Kim Cessford and Mhairi Edwards were on hand to bring you the best pictures from the day.