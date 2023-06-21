Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two

Students from the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Law celebrated at the Caird Hall on Wednesday.

Graduating in Law are Eve Ritchie, 21, Katie Anderson, 22, Rachel Dorward, 22, Rachel Menzies, 22, and Kennedy Storrie, 21. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Dundee University students have gathered to celebrate their academic successes on day two of the 2023 graduation ceremonies.

Graduates from the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Law took were at the Caird Hall and City Square to celebrate with their families and friends.

Two services took place on Wednesday, with Education and Society, Energy Environment and Society, Law and Psychology students receiving their awards.

It follows the first day of celebrations on Tuesday.

Our photographers Kim Cessford and Mhairi Edwards were on hand to bring you the best pictures from the day.

Eric Birse, Holly Birse and Tracy Birse were all smiles after the graduation. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dinesha Kaukanamge. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Filling the square were happy students and families following the graduation ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Kazeem and Miriam Kasali. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Jim and Norma McGovern celebrated their daughters graduation with her husband and their grandson. Photographed was Norma McGovern, Jillian Malum, Jim McGovern, Jean Paul Malum and Jean Paul Jnr. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Sachi Samarakoon and Gehan Rodrigo posed for a photo. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Happy students and their degrees. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Miriam Kasali, Ololade Adewumi and Laura Ikponmwosa smile for the camera. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Erin Cooper and Holly Birse in City Square. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Adetutu Olayinka following the graduation ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Corrine, Cameron and Iain Doherty enjoy the sun on graduation day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Students and families were all smiles following the graduation ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A group of students proudly showing the Nigerian flag. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Piper for the day was in huge demand for photos. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
John and Lynne Dyson with Charlotte Dyson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Alan Murray was proud of his daughter, Hanne Sharon-Bergstrom on their graduation. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Edward Sapey, 22, graduates in Law and celebrates with mum Lynne and brother Tom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Group of family and friends from Thailand celebrate graduations in Law today. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Feranmi Wright, 21, graduates in Law and celebrates with mum Lande. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tomiwa Adewuyi, 20, graduates in Law. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduating in Law, Taleen Darakjian, 26, Parker Roth, 26, Bejna Demir, 25 and Tejal Saini, 23. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

