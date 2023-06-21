Dundee Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two Students from the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Law celebrated at the Caird Hall on Wednesday. Graduating in Law are Eve Ritchie, 21, Katie Anderson, 22, Rachel Dorward, 22, Rachel Menzies, 22, and Kennedy Storrie, 21. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald Share Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4494496/dundee-university-graduations-2023-pictures-second-day/ Copy Link Dundee University students have gathered to celebrate their academic successes on day two of the 2023 graduation ceremonies. Graduates from the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Law took were at the Caird Hall and City Square to celebrate with their families and friends. Two services took place on Wednesday, with Education and Society, Energy Environment and Society, Law and Psychology students receiving their awards. It follows the first day of celebrations on Tuesday. Our photographers Kim Cessford and Mhairi Edwards were on hand to bring you the best pictures from the day. Eric Birse, Holly Birse and Tracy Birse were all smiles after the graduation. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dinesha Kaukanamge. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Filling the square were happy students and families following the graduation ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Kazeem and Miriam Kasali. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Jim and Norma McGovern celebrated their daughters graduation with her husband and their grandson. Photographed was Norma McGovern, Jillian Malum, Jim McGovern, Jean Paul Malum and Jean Paul Jnr. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Sachi Samarakoon and Gehan Rodrigo posed for a photo. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Happy students and their degrees. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Miriam Kasali, Ololade Adewumi and Laura Ikponmwosa smile for the camera. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Erin Cooper and Holly Birse in City Square. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Adetutu Olayinka following the graduation ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Corrine, Cameron and Iain Doherty enjoy the sun on graduation day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Students and families were all smiles following the graduation ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson A group of students proudly showing the Nigerian flag. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Piper for the day was in huge demand for photos. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson John and Lynne Dyson with Charlotte Dyson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Alan Murray was proud of his daughter, Hanne Sharon-Bergstrom on their graduation. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Edward Sapey, 22, graduates in Law and celebrates with mum Lynne and brother Tom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Group of family and friends from Thailand celebrate graduations in Law today. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Feranmi Wright, 21, graduates in Law and celebrates with mum Lande. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Tomiwa Adewuyi, 20, graduates in Law. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduating in Law, Taleen Darakjian, 26, Parker Roth, 26, Bejna Demir, 25 and Tejal Saini, 23. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson