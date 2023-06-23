Dundee lottery ticket unclaimed as £10k-a-month winner urged to come forward

A Dundee resident is missing out on £10,000 a month after failing to claim their winning lottery ticket.

The National Lottery is bidding to track down the winner, who bought a ticket in the city earlier this month.

They won £10,000 each month for a year by matching five numbers in the Set for Life draw on June 8.

The winning numbers on that day were 6, 13, 17, 37 and 44, and the Life Ball was 3.

Players are now being urged to check pockets and bags, down the back of their sofa or their mobile app for any winning tickets.

Dundee Lottery winner has 6 months to claim prize

The winner has until December 5 this year to claim their prize.

Organiser Camelot says anyone who no longer has the ticket in their possession but believes they have a genuine claim can still write to the firm – but they must do so within 30 days of the draw.

The lucky person would join a host of other National Lottery prize-winners from Tayside and Fife through the years.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings.

“This amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

“The next 12 months could see the lucky winner banking £10,000 in every single one of those months.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set for Life tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa.

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

What happens to money if £10k Lottery prize unclaimed?

If no one claims the prize before the deadline, the money will go to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

The Set for Life draw gives people the chance to win £10,000 a month for 30 years if they match all five main numbers and the Life Ball.

Anyone who matches the five numbers only can win £10,000 a month for a year.