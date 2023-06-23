Dundee lottery ticket unclaimed as £10k-a-month winner urged to come forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee lottery ticket unclaimed as £10k-a-month winner urged to come forward

A ticket bought in the city won in The National Lottery's Set for Life draw on June 8.

By Bryan Copland
A Set for Life Lottery ticket
A ticket bought in Dundee is a winner in the Set for Life draw. Image: Shutterstock

A Dundee resident is missing out on £10,000 a month after failing to claim their winning lottery ticket.

The National Lottery is bidding to track down the winner, who bought a ticket in the city earlier this month.

They won £10,000 each month for a year by matching five numbers in the Set for Life draw on June 8.

The winning numbers on that day were 6, 13, 17, 37 and 44, and the Life Ball was 3.

Players are now being urged to check pockets and bags, down the back of their sofa or their mobile app for any winning tickets.

Dundee Lottery winner has 6 months to claim prize

The winner has until December 5 this year to claim their prize.

Organiser Camelot says anyone who no longer has the ticket in their possession but believes they have a genuine claim can still write to the firm – but they must do so within 30 days of the draw.

The lucky person would join a host of other National Lottery prize-winners from Tayside and Fife through the years.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings.

“This amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

“The next 12 months could see the lucky winner banking £10,000 in every single one of those months.

Sign for the National Lottery
The National Lottery is looking for the Dundee winner.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set for Life tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa.

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

What happens to money if £10k Lottery prize unclaimed?

If no one claims the prize before the deadline, the money will go to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

The Set for Life draw gives people the chance to win £10,000 a month for 30 years if they match all five main numbers and the Life Ball.

Anyone who matches the five numbers only can win £10,000 a month for a year.

