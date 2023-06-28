EXCLUSIVE: Niall Horan wants more big gigs for ‘starved’ Dundee audience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Niall Horan wants more big gigs for ‘starved’ Dundee audience

The former One Direction singer says the crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend was "unbelievable".

By Laura Devlin
Niall Horan playing Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Niall Horan playing Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Niall Horan has called for more big gigs in Dundee for “starved” music fans.

The former One Direction singer was among the performers at Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in May.

Other acts during the three-day festival included Horan’s close friend Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Becky Hill and the Jonas Brothers.

The success of Big Weekend sparked hopes there could be more major events coming to Dundee in the future.

And that is something Horan would support.

Speaking to The Courier for the first time since his set at Camperdown Park, Horan revealed how he loved the “fired-up” Dundee crowd.

He said: “That’s what I love about Radio 1’s Big Weekend, they put it in places that don’t necessarily get gigs all the time.

“It was a perfect example of how starved Dundee are – the crowd were unbelievable.”

Niall Horan wants gigs in Dundee area ‘more often’

Horan – who wowed fans with hits like Heaven, Slow Hands and Story of My Life – continued: “I really enjoyed it, (they were) a proper fired-up crowd on a sunny afternoon.

“I had to wear my sunglasses – but I got burnt!

“We should be doing gigs up this neck of the woods more often.”

Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Horan with Lewis Capaldi at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee. Image: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media Ltd/Shutterstock
Dundee crowds enjoying Horan at Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The 29-year-old almost did not make it to the UK in time to play Big Weekend after engine trouble halted his flight from Boston the previous day.

However, a cross-country drive to catch another flight on the east coast of America, followed by s bus journey from Manchester to Dundee, meant the singer was able to make his performance with a couple of hours to spare.

He added: “If I were to get into the detail I’d put you to sleep but it took a long time to get there, lets put it that way.”

Horan speaks to Courier reporter Laura Devlin at the Golf.Golf launch event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Horan was speaking at the launch of a new golf initiative in St Andrews.

He also revealed how he had been having regular chats with Capaldi after the Scottish star’s decision to step back from touring.

He said: “I’m really happy for Lewis that he is able to take a step back.

“I speak to him most days and he’s good.”

