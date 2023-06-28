EXCLUSIVE: Niall Horan wants more big gigs for ‘starved’ Dundee audience

Niall Horan has called for more big gigs in Dundee for “starved” music fans.

The former One Direction singer was among the performers at Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in May.

Other acts during the three-day festival included Horan’s close friend Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Becky Hill and the Jonas Brothers.

The success of Big Weekend sparked hopes there could be more major events coming to Dundee in the future.

And that is something Horan would support.

Speaking to The Courier for the first time since his set at Camperdown Park, Horan revealed how he loved the “fired-up” Dundee crowd.

He said: “That’s what I love about Radio 1’s Big Weekend, they put it in places that don’t necessarily get gigs all the time.

“It was a perfect example of how starved Dundee are – the crowd were unbelievable.”

Niall Horan wants gigs in Dundee area ‘more often’

Horan – who wowed fans with hits like Heaven, Slow Hands and Story of My Life – continued: “I really enjoyed it, (they were) a proper fired-up crowd on a sunny afternoon.

“I had to wear my sunglasses – but I got burnt!

“We should be doing gigs up this neck of the woods more often.”

The 29-year-old almost did not make it to the UK in time to play Big Weekend after engine trouble halted his flight from Boston the previous day.

However, a cross-country drive to catch another flight on the east coast of America, followed by s bus journey from Manchester to Dundee, meant the singer was able to make his performance with a couple of hours to spare.

He added: “If I were to get into the detail I’d put you to sleep but it took a long time to get there, lets put it that way.”

Horan was speaking at the launch of a new golf initiative in St Andrews.

He also revealed how he had been having regular chats with Capaldi after the Scottish star’s decision to step back from touring.

He said: “I’m really happy for Lewis that he is able to take a step back.

“I speak to him most days and he’s good.”