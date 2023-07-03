Dundee school kept pupil’s gender transition from parents

A Dundee secondary school kept a pupil’s gender transition from their parents.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) response from Dundee City Council shows teachers at Braeview Academy – which is following Scottish Government guidance – were asked to call the pupil a certain name whilst at school.

But despite the change, staff were asked to respect the student’s wishes and refer to them by their original name when calling home.

Parents kept in the dark

The FOI submission two months ago requested all emails sent between staff within Dundee secondary schools relating to new gender identities or pronouns for specific pupils.

It also asked for correspondence regarding change of status relating to gender identity or name of a pupil.

Information from four of Dundee’s eight secondary schools emerged in the FOI response.

An email from Braeview read: “‘Do you have space for (redacted) pupil who now identifies as a (redacted).

“Parents refer to (redacted) and discussion not been broached with (redacted) regarding gender identity.

“Calls home remain (redacted) as per (redacted) wishes.”

Scottish Government guidance says pupils can request a formal change of name and sex on their school record, with under 16s needing approval from their parents or carers.

It adds: “A transgender young person may not have told their family about their gender identity.

“Inadvertent disclosure could cause needless stress for the young person or could put them at risk and breach legal requirements.

“Therefore, it is best to not share information with parents or carers without considering and respecting the young person’s views and rights.”

Meanwhile, teachers at Craigie High School were asked to use a different name for a pupil when writing reports.

The correspondence, revealed in the FOI, read: “‘Hi, please put out to teachers of (redacted).

“I have now changed (redacted) name to (redacted).

“Use the name (redacted) when writing reports.”

Documents also appear to show St Paul’s RC Academy and Grove Academy dealing with pupils’ requests to change their name and gender status.

‘Coming out should be personal choice’

Colin Macfarlane, director of nations at LGBT charity Stonewall, says it is important people are not forced ‘out’ by circumstances outwith their control.

He said: “Coming out as LGBTQ+ should always be a personal choice, and LGBTQ+ people of any age should be empowered to decide how, when and, indeed, if they tell different people in their life.

“Sadly there are many unsupportive parents and carers, and LGBTQ+ young people could be put in danger if they are ‘outed’ against their will.

“That’s true whether they are lesbian, gay, bi or trans.

“Young people changing the name or pronouns they are known by at school is about creating an environment where they are included and supported to learn.”

Schools follow government guidance

Dundee City Council told us all schools in the city follow Scottish Government guidance when it comes to transgender issues.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Our schools follow the Scottish Government Guidance ‘Supporting transgender young people in schools: guidance for Scottish schools’.

“This guidance reflects the Equality Act 2010 duties on education providers with advice, based upon the Getting it Right for Every Child approach, on the practical application of those duties in a school setting.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson added: “National guidance makes clear that schools should support young people who are considering their identity.

“This is an individual’s choice – it is not for schools to influence or determine a young person’s choice but to support them if they are considering their identity.

“This includes supporting a young person to discuss their considerations with their family.”