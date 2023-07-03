Four fire crews battle overnight blaze at West End Campus in Dundee

Four fire crews worked through the night after a blaze at the West End Campus in Dundee.

Three Fife appliances and a specialist high-reach vehicle were despatched at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

The campus is home to St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Victoria Park Primary and Balgay Hill nursery.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says a number of calls were made by members of the public.

West End Campus fire broke out in stairwell

It’s understood the fire broke out within the east stairwell at the site and took almost eight hours to extinguish.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the first alert at 11.30pm on Sunday to a fire at West End Campus on Blackness Road.

“Two appliances as well as a high-reach vehicle were despatched from Blackness Road station.

“In addition, an appliance was also sent from Macalpine Road station to assist.

“Officers continued at the site as the fire was brought under control.

“The last appliance left the scene at 7.30am on Monday.

“A further inspection of the building will be undertaken on Monday morning by officers to ensure the area is safe.”

Police probe school fire

Police have now launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Councillors were informed of the blaze by Dundee City Council overnight in an email that read: “I can confirm that the fire was controlled and extinguished by SFRS during the early hours of this morning.

“Fire damage has been contained to the East stairwell area of the building with water damage to other adjacent areas.

“A police investigation is now underway in relation to this incident.”

Councillor Michael Crichton said: “Councillor (Fraser) Macpherson and I are very relieved that the fire was contained to one section of the campus and had not spread further.

“We are all indebted to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and to council staff who worked through the night.”

The fire comes just 24 hours after several fire crews battled a blaze at in industrial estate in Dundee.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.