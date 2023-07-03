Four fire crews battle overnight blaze at West End Campus in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Four fire crews battle overnight blaze at West End Campus in Dundee

Fire crews remained at the the scene for around eight hours after the blaze broke out in a stairwell.

By Neil Henderson
West End Campus, Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
West End Campus, Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

Four fire crews worked through the night after a blaze at the West End Campus in Dundee.

Three Fife appliances and a specialist high-reach vehicle were despatched at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

The campus is home to St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Victoria Park Primary and Balgay Hill nursery.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says a number of calls were made by members of the public.

West End Campus fire broke out in stairwell

It’s understood the fire broke out within the east stairwell at the site and took almost eight hours to extinguish.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the first alert at 11.30pm on Sunday to a fire at West End Campus on Blackness Road.

“Two appliances as well as a high-reach vehicle were despatched from Blackness Road station.

“In addition, an appliance was also sent from Macalpine Road station to assist.

“Officers continued at the site as the fire was brought under control.

“The last appliance left the scene at 7.30am on Monday.

“A further inspection of the building will be undertaken on Monday morning by officers to ensure the area is safe.”

Police probe school fire

Police have now launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Councillors were informed of the blaze by Dundee City Council overnight in an email that read:  “I can confirm that the fire was controlled and extinguished by SFRS during the early hours of this morning.

“Fire damage has been contained to the East stairwell area of the building with water damage to other adjacent areas.

“A police investigation is now underway in relation to this incident.”

Councillor Michael Crichton said: “Councillor (Fraser) Macpherson and I are very relieved that the fire was contained to one section of the campus and had not spread further.

“We are all indebted to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and to council staff who worked through the night.”

The fire comes just 24 hours after several fire crews battled a blaze at in industrial estate in Dundee.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

