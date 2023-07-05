Virus used to treat hip infection at Ninewells in ‘UK-first’ procedure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Virus used to treat hip infection at Ninewells in ‘UK-first’ procedure

Doctors and surgeons at Ninewells Hospital used a process called phage therapy to treat a hip infection.

By Kieran Webster
Ninewells Hospital involved in "UK first" procedure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ninewells Hospital involved in "UK first" procedure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

NHS Tayside’s orthopaedic department has become the first in the UK to treat an infection using viruses.

Doctors and surgeons at Ninewells Hospital used a process called phage therapy, which uses viruses to target and kill bacteria in an infected area.

The treatment was used on an 81-year-old patient with an infected hip replacement – who was not responding to antibiotics.

It is the first time the procedure has been successful in the UK.

What are phages?

Phage therapy was commonly used in the 20th century but went out of favour following the discovery of antibiotics.

However, as resistance to antibiotics increases, it is hoped phage therapy my provide a solution.

The treatment works by exposing the infection to specifically selected viruses.

From left: Dr Daniela Munteanu, Mr Graeme Nicol and Dr Josh Jones – who were all involved in the procedure. Image: NHS Tayside

Once they kill the infection, the body’s immune system then eradicates them – making it a safe procedure.

Over 50 billion phages were used to kill the 81-year-old Blairgowrie patient’s hip infection after they spent most of last year in hospital.

Since receiving the therapy, their hip has shown no signs of infection – with hopes they will leave Ninewells by mid-July.

‘Remarkable treatment’ cures hip infection

Mr Graeme Nicol, consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, said: “This remarkable treatment works independent of antibiotic resistance and may potentially offer hope for patients with infections in many regions of the body – not just joint and bone infection.

“This is a huge step forward, not just for the population of Tayside but the UK as a whole, by offering a solution to antibiotic resistance.”

