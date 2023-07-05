Concern grows for missing 15-year-old Dundee girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern grows for missing 15-year-old Dundee girl

Kharis Robertson is thought to be wearing a cream-coloured dress, black leather jacket and sandals.

By Neil Henderson
Image of 15-year-old missing Dundee teenager, Kharis Robertson.
Police have appealed to the public to help trace missing Dundee teenager, Kharis Robertson. Image: Police Scotland

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Dundee teenager missing since the early hours of Wednesday.

Kharis Robertson, 15, was last seen around 1am in the Merton Avenue area of the city.

She is described as around 5ft 5ins, of medium build with mid length brown hair.

It is thought she could be wearing a cream-coloured dress, a black leather jacket and sandals.

Officers searching for the teen say concern is growing for her wellbeing and have appealed to the public for help in finding her.

Police Constable Andrew Barrie said: “Concerns are growing for Kharis’ welfare and we want to make sure she is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to get in touch.

“Likewise, if Kharis hears about this appeal we are asking her to make contact with us or her family.”

Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0670 of July 5.

