Concern grows for missing 15-year-old Dundee girl

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Dundee teenager missing since the early hours of Wednesday.

Kharis Robertson, 15, was last seen around 1am in the Merton Avenue area of the city.

She is described as around 5ft 5ins, of medium build with mid length brown hair.

It is thought she could be wearing a cream-coloured dress, a black leather jacket and sandals.

Officers searching for the teen say concern is growing for her wellbeing and have appealed to the public for help in finding her.

Police Constable Andrew Barrie said: “Concerns are growing for Kharis’ welfare and we want to make sure she is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to get in touch.

“Likewise, if Kharis hears about this appeal we are asking her to make contact with us or her family.”

Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0670 of July 5.