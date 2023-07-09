Rapist Dundee charity boss’s dark political past revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Rapist Dundee charity boss’s dark political past revealed

Gareth Norman, who raped and abused children in the 70s, went on to join far-right political groups as an adult.

By Paul Malik and Lindsey Hamilton
Gareth Norman was known as a charity hero but had a dark past as a member of the British National Party.
As a charity boss hiding historical rapes, Gareth Norman kept many secrets.

Shielded by his work in the community as a Night Ministry “street angel”, he duped Dundee into believing he was a man of moral fibre.

But it emerged after trial this week, he had raped a young girl in the 1970s, as well as committing a series of other sexual crimes.

And using the cover of charity volunteering, his violent offending was not the only unsavoury thing from his past he kept quiet about.

Gareth Norman worked as a “street angel” among Dundee’s homeless.

In the 1980s, Norman, 61, spent his time on the far right of politics, as a member of the British National Party and other organisations.

Political views

Rumours of Norman’s vicious political past first surfaced as he increasingly sought the spotlight for his charity work after a Damascene conversion to lead the Christian charity handing out food and blankets to homeless people.

He was happy to pose for photographs, front and centre, as he helped the needy.

What was less well broadcast was his past, organising racist rallies and marches.

When asked about his time as a far-right thug, Norman said it was “more than 20 years ago” and that he had “seen sense”.

Gareth Norman turned to charity work after his far right political past with Night Ministry.

He said: “I was wrong to follow the simplistic and repugnant views of the far right.

“I know that now. Wisdom after the fact is always easier than at the time.

“I have left all that behind me 22 years ago and tried to make amends by helping in progressive causes and movements.”

He claims his life was threatened by Nazi group Combat 18 when he broke away.

The comments came as he stood, unsuccessfully, on the regional list for the Scottish Parliament in 2016, for convicted perjurer Tommy Sheridan‘s Solidarity party.

Gareth Norman with Solidarity leader Tommy Sheridan in 2016. Image: Supplied.

He said: “I wish I could rewind my life and decide in the mid-80s that the response to unemployment with children in the Whitfield estate of Dundee should have been to fight Thatcher from the left, not join groups on the right who wanted to blame immigrants for my poverty instead of the real culprits, the rich and powerful.”

Both sordid past secrets are now in the open as Norman is behind bars awaiting sentencing for his crimes.

He has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will return to the High Court in Dundee next month.

Gareth Norman would regularly feature in this newspaper, sharing his thoughts on homelessness and feeding the poor and helpless.

At one point, he shared how his son’s own drug addiction had lead him to his role with the Night Ministry.

This is what is so galling.

His work was good — drug abuse and homelessness are still massive problems in this city and country.

Work needs to be done.

But it must have been appalling for his victims – for those he raped and those he ostracised and racially abused for years as a fascist – to see him cast in such a positive light in the local and national press.

Yes, he was a teenager when he committed rape but he took advantage of a position of trust.

The High Court in Dundee heard how the seven-year-old girl he raped became withdrawn.

She stopped spending time with her friends and did not want to go to school.

He claimed not to hide from his past.

There are two women – now in their 50s and whose bravery in coming forward must not be underestimated – who would beg to differ.

Thankfully, a light has been shone on Norman and justice has been done.

