Police appeal for teenager missing from Dundee

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing 15-year-old from the Dundee area.

Lainey Harvey was last seen on the number 28 bus in Dundee at around 3.30pm on Friday.

Police describe Lainey as about 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with dark brown shoulder- length hair which was in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a light grey zipped hoodie, black leggings with black Converse trainers that have white soles.

It is thought that Lainey may be travelling throughout Scotland on busses however has no obvious links to any one area.

If you have any information on Lainey’s whereabouts, contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3049 of Friday 7 July.