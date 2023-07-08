First round Wimbledon tennis success for Dundee-born Charlie Robertson,16

Dundee-born tennis starlet, Charlie Robertson, has scored his first success on the hallowed courts at Wimbledon with a first round win.

The 16-year-old wowed tennis fans with his straight sets win against his Czech Republic opponent Jakub Filip.

Filip proved no match for the British youngster who cruised through 6-4 6-2 in an hour and eight minutes.

Robertson brought one of the biggest cheers of the day from the fans who had descended on Court 4 at the All England Club.

First round win for Dundee-born Robertson at Wimbledon

The teenager now progresses into the second round of the Boys’ Singles tournament.

He will face the winner of the match between South Korean Kim Jang-jun and Brazilian Joao Fonseca.

And his win even attracted the plaudits of Judy Murray, mum of two-time Wimbledon Men’s Champion Andy Murray, who tweeted about Robertson’s success.

Tennis Scotland’s Junior Player of the Year

Robertson won his first International Tennis Federation title in 2022 as well as two junior titles.

He is currently ranked No 72 in the world junior rankings.

In April Robertson was named Tennis Scotland’s Junior Player of the Year.