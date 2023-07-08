First round Wimbledon tennis success for Dundee-born Charlie Robertson,16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First round Wimbledon tennis success for Dundee-born Charlie Robertson,16

The teenager brought one of the biggest cheers of the day at the All England Club with his win on Court 4

By Neil Henderson
Dundee teenager, Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the AELTC. Still image use only - no moving images to emulate broadcast. No superimposing or removal of sponsor/ad logos.
Dundee teenager, Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the AELTC. Still image use only - no moving images to emulate broadcast. No superimposing or removal of sponsor/ad logos.

Dundee-born tennis starlet, Charlie Robertson, has scored his first success on the hallowed courts at Wimbledon with a first round win.

The 16-year-old wowed tennis fans with his straight sets win against his Czech Republic opponent Jakub Filip.

Filip proved no match for the British youngster who cruised through 6-4 6-2 in an hour and eight minutes.

Robertson brought one of the biggest cheers of the day from the fans who had descended on Court 4 at the All England Club.

First round win for Dundee-born Robertson at Wimbledon

The teenager now progresses into the second round of the Boys’ Singles tournament.

He will face the winner of the match between South Korean Kim Jang-jun and Brazilian Joao Fonseca.

And his win even attracted the plaudits of Judy Murray, mum of two-time Wimbledon Men’s Champion Andy Murray, who tweeted about Robertson’s success.

Tennis Scotland’s Junior Player of the Year

Robertson won his first International Tennis Federation title in 2022 as well as two junior titles.

He is currently ranked No 72 in the world junior rankings.

In April Robertson was named Tennis Scotland’s Junior Player of the Year.

 

