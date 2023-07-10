Dundee’s Charlie Robertson on ‘amazing’ Wimbledon experience ahead of rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s Charlie Robertson on ‘amazing’ Wimbledon experience ahead of rematch

Robertson, 16, is eyeing revenge in the second-round after losing in the doubles.

By Stephen Eighteen
Charlie Robertson in action during his boys singles match on day six of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Saturday July 8, 2023.
Charlie Robertson is relishing his second-round encounter. Image: PA.

Dundee ace Charlie Robertson is still relishing his Wimbledon experience despite defeat in the opening round of the boys’ doubles at the All England Club.

Robertson and fellow Brit Henry Jefferson were handed a tough opening round draw against second seeds Joao Fonseca and Juan Carlos Prado Angelo.

And ultimately the South American duo proved too strong for Robertson and Jefferson, prevailing 6-2 6-4 to progress to the second round at SW19.

There was some natural disappointment in defeat for Robertson, but the 16-year-old gave full credit to his opponents afterwards.

He said: “It was tough out there. The conditions were quite tough – it was quite windy out there. I think our opponents played very well.

“We tried our hardest, today wasn’t our day, but it is what it is.

“I do love playing doubles, especially with my good friend Henry.

“We go to school together, so it’s quite nice to play with each other and I did enjoy it out there. I’m a bit disappointed with the result, but I’m still happy and looking forward to my singles.”

‘I’m loving it’

Robertson impressed in his opening boys’ singles encounter, and is now gearing up for a rematch against Fonseca on Tuesday.

Robertson defeated Czech opponent Jakub Filip in straight sets to reach the second round.

And he is now gearing up for a rematch against Brazilian Fonseca, the eighth seed in the draw who he will again face on Tuesday.

“I’m looking forward to it now. Now I can just fully focus on my singles, so I’ll just prepare as well as I can now and go out there, and try my best,” added Robertson.

“I’m loving it and I’m taking every moment as it is.

“So far it’s been good and to get out on court was amazing. It’s been an amazing experience so far.”

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.

