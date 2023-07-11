21-year-old robbed in broad daylight after Dundee street disturbance

A 21-year-old man was robbed in broad daylight after a disturbance in Dundee.

Police were called to flats in Auchinblae Place on Monday afternoon and remained at the scene overnight.

Neighbours claim police searched nearby fields as part of the investigation.

Officers were stationed outside one of the flats in the Brackens area as they carried out door-to-door inquiries.

Overnight police presence

One resident told The Courier: “When the police were inside the block overnight I honestly thought someone had been seriously injured.

“The police came to my door and asked if I’d heard anything but there was no further indication about what had gone on.

“There was still police in the street on Tuesday.

“Both CID and uniformed officers were here as part of the investigation.

“They did appear to be speaking with someone who was placed into a police vehicle.”

Another resident says she was “fearing the worst” when officers remained at the scene for a second day.

She said: “It isn’t unusual to see the police at those flats to be honest.

“There was three of four vehicles here during the investigation.

“When they were here for the second day I did start fearing the worst had possibly happened.

“During the inquiries on Monday we were told uniformed officers were in the field but most of the activity seemed to be focused around the flats.”

A police spokesman confirmed officers were following a “positive line of inquiry”.

He said: “Police received a report of a disturbance and the robbery of a 21-year-old man in the Auchinblae Place area of Dundee, which took place around 12.50pm on Monday July 10, 2023.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”