21-year-old robbed in broad daylight after Dundee street disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

21-year-old robbed in broad daylight after Dundee street disturbance

Police were called to flats in Auchinblae Place on Monday afternoon and remained at the scene overnight.

By James Simpson
Police in Auchinblae Place in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Police in Auchinblae Place in Dundee. Image: Supplied

A 21-year-old man was robbed in broad daylight after a disturbance in Dundee.

Police were called to flats in Auchinblae Place on Monday afternoon and remained at the scene overnight.

Neighbours claim police searched nearby fields as part of the investigation.

Officers were stationed outside one of the flats in the Brackens area as they carried out door-to-door inquiries.

Overnight police presence

One resident told The Courier: “When the police were inside the block overnight I honestly thought someone had been seriously injured.

“The police came to my door and asked if I’d heard anything but there was no further indication about what had gone on.

“There was still police in the street on Tuesday.

“Both CID and uniformed officers were here as part of the investigation.

“They did appear to be speaking with someone who was placed into a police vehicle.”

Auchinblae Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Another resident says she was “fearing the worst” when officers remained at the scene for a second day.

She said: “It isn’t unusual to see the police at those flats to be honest.

“There was three of four vehicles here during the investigation.

“When they were here for the second day I did start fearing the worst had possibly happened.

“During the inquiries on Monday we were told uniformed officers were in the field but most of the activity seemed to be focused around the flats.”

A police spokesman confirmed officers were following a “positive line of inquiry”.

He said: “Police received a report of a disturbance and the robbery of a 21-year-old man in the Auchinblae Place area of Dundee, which took place around 12.50pm on Monday July 10, 2023.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

More from Dundee

Charlie Robertson with sister Kirsty (L) and brother Harry (R). Images: Alison Robertson.
Mum of Angus tennis starlet reveals pride at son’s Wimbledon exploits
John Reid and Westie Charlie who were injured in the attack. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee pensioner too scared to walk dog after traumatising attack
Dundee Eljamel victim Leann Sutherland
Dundee Eljamel victim breaks down as she reveals harrowing ordeal to Jeremy Vine
Courier/Tele News, spec pic. Pic shows; General view of exterior Dundee Sheriff Court. Saturday, 14th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Dundee drug dealer pulled gun on car with three woman and baby
Destroyed caravan
Footage plea to help catch Broughty Ferry caravan firebugs
Andrew Batchelor with nurses at the Tayside Children's Hospital. They are standing in front of a colourful mural and holding a large cheque made out to the Archie Foundation for £1,700.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Sunny Dundee fundraiser is my way of saying thanks to Tayside Children's…
Greendykes Road is currently closed. Image: DC Thomson
Rush hour delays as traffic light failure closed busy Dundee road
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Martin Kyle, bullied into drug dealing by cuckoo gang from England. Picture shows; Martin Kyle. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 10/07/2023
Dundee dealer says he was 'cuckooed' by armed gang from Birmingham
Proud dad Greg Stewart with his son Sandy who is battling a brain tumour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomso
Proud dad reveals why he is walking Dundee Kiltwalk for his brave boy battling…
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Ex-NHS Tayside cancer specialist went to London to avoid surgery with disgraced surgeon Eljamel