Home News Dundee

Raging Dundee thief threatened to petrol bomb victim’s car

Michael Harding lost his temper after he was caught on camera stealing from the vehicle on Fairfield Road.

By Paul Malik
Michael Harding appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
A car thief threatened to “petrol bomb” his victim’s vehicle after he was caught stealing tools and mail.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Michael Harding, 40, broke into a white Ford Fiesta on Fairfield Road.

But the bungling crook was spotted moments later by the car’s owner who confronted him and asked for his belongings back.

After initially refusing to respond, Harding then showed him the contents of a plastic bag he was carrying.

Inside was a letter with the car owner’s name written on it, as well as a Mikita power tool which had been lifted from the car.

After handing over the goods, Harding became irate, shouting and swearing in the street and challenging his would-be victim to a fight, before threatening to “petrol bomb” the Fiesta if he ever saw it again.

Tracked down thief

Drug-addict Harding, who moved from Edinburgh to Dundee to get away from illicit substances, has a long history of breaking into vehicles and theft.

He was arrested later that night. Police found he was carrying a lock-knife.

Depute fiscal Stewart Duncan told the court: “The complainer parked his car on Fairfield Road, close to his place of work.

“Later that morning, he went to his car and saw items on the pavement he knew had been in his boot.

“He reviewed CCTV and saw a male in dark clothing rummaging through his car.

“The male could be seen walking off, in the direction of North End Garage.”

Mr Duncan said: “The complainer walked in that direction and saw a man (fitting Harding’s description) walking toward him.

“He had a Mikita toolbox.

“When asked about the box the accused did not answer.

“The witness then looked into a bag and saw a letter with his address on it.

“The witness took the items from the bag back and walked back to his work.

“Harding then started to shout and swear.

“He challenged Mr Sommerville to a fight.

“He said he would petrol bomb the car.”

Police arrived shortly after and on searching Harding, found a knife, the prosecutor said.

No fresh start

Solicitor Jane Caird, defending, said: “Prior to his sentencing in 2021, he had not received a custodial sentence since 2008.

“There was a significant period where he resisted offending.

“He moved to Dundee in 2020, from Edinburgh, for a fresh start.

“He did not get one.

“He turned back to drugs.

“He is very remorseful for his conduct, but he cannot really remember anything regarding the circumstances.”

Sheriff Mark Thornley sentenced Harding, of Turriff Court, to 13 months in prison.

Harding admitted on February 11 2022 stealing mail, a tool kit, power tools, clothing and a wallet from a locked car.

He also admitted on the same day acting in a threatening and abusive manner, and possessing a lock knife.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

