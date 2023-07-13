Harry Potter-themed ‘Dogwarts’ event to take place in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Harry Potter-themed ‘Dogwarts’ event to take place in Dundee

The volunteer team at Dog Friendly Angus and Dundee are bringing back the magic of Dogwarts to the city.

By Chloe Burrell
Dog dressed up in Harry Potter costume.
Dogwarts will return in September. Image: Downfield Studio Pet Photography

A magical Harry-Potter themed dog event is set to return to Dundee in September.

Dogwarts – led by Dog Friendly Angus and Dundee – is thought to be the first of its kind in the UK.

The event had its debut back in 2019 and it is hoped this year will be another wizarding success for both pooch owners and their pets.

Dogwarts will take place on September 17 at the Muirhead Scout Hall in Dundee, with a number of stalls for owner and pet to have a sniff at.

There will even be a professional pet photographer on hand to get a snap of each dog dressed up in their finest wizard attire.

Dog dressed up in Harry Potter costume.
Dogs will get the chance to dress up in their best wizarding attire. Image: Downfield Studio Pet Photography

A dog show will also take place with plenty of prizes to be won.

Dogwarts set to return to Dundee

Dog Friendly Angus and Dundee is an initiative being managed by a team of local volunteers in association with the Angus Tourism Co-operative.

The Dogwarts experience aims to raise awareness of the valuable work the group does to aid our four-legged friends as well as raise money for charity.

The group goes out on dog walks each month and encourages people to join it from the community, as well as promote the restaurants and cafés in the area which are dog-friendly.

This years event is open from 11am until 3pm.

