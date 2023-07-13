Harry Potter-themed ‘Dogwarts’ event to take place in Dundee

A magical Harry-Potter themed dog event is set to return to Dundee in September.

Dogwarts – led by Dog Friendly Angus and Dundee – is thought to be the first of its kind in the UK.

The event had its debut back in 2019 and it is hoped this year will be another wizarding success for both pooch owners and their pets.

Dogwarts will take place on September 17 at the Muirhead Scout Hall in Dundee, with a number of stalls for owner and pet to have a sniff at.

There will even be a professional pet photographer on hand to get a snap of each dog dressed up in their finest wizard attire.

A dog show will also take place with plenty of prizes to be won.

Dogwarts set to return to Dundee

Dog Friendly Angus and Dundee is an initiative being managed by a team of local volunteers in association with the Angus Tourism Co-operative.

The Dogwarts experience aims to raise awareness of the valuable work the group does to aid our four-legged friends as well as raise money for charity.

The group goes out on dog walks each month and encourages people to join it from the community, as well as promote the restaurants and cafés in the area which are dog-friendly.

This years event is open from 11am until 3pm.