Home News Dundee

RBS urged to postpone closure of Broughty Ferry branch so locals can prove it’s needed

Councillor Craig Duncan says the Brook Street bank should be granted a 'stay of execution'.

By Laura Devlin
Councillor Craig Duncan outside the RBS branch in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Councillor Craig Duncan outside the RBS branch in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

RBS has been urged to postpone closing its Broughty Ferry branch to give locals the chance to prove it’s needed.

Local councillor Craig Duncan met with RBS management on Thursday after was announced last week that the Brook Street bank will shut on November 2.

The bank cited a significant drop of more than 50% in transactions for personal customers as the reason for its decision.

During Thursday’s meeting, councillor Duncan raised concerns about the potential impact the closure could have on the “sizable” elderly population in the Ferry who rely on the branch.

The Brook Street branch is set to close in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Lib Dem councillor also urged RBS management to either reverse or postpone the planed closure.

He said: “I made the point that, if the bank is not at this stage prepared to simply reverse the closure decision, it should postpone any final decision until the end of 2024 and during that year measure usage and footfall at the branch.

“The message to the community during the next year would be to make maximum use of the branch to ensure it is saved permanently.”

“However, I did not sense there is any willingness on the part of RBS to reconsider their decision or give the branch a ‘stay of execution’.”

Councillor Craig Duncan has vowed to campaign to save the RBS branch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A petition to save the Broughty Ferry RBS from closure was launched following last week’s announcement and has since amassed over 900 signatures.

This, councillor Duncan says, shows the strength of feeling against the proposals and he vowed to continuing campaigning against the plans.

He added: “My campaign to try to save the bank will continue until the penny drops with RBS management the strength of community feeling over this proposed bank closure and it thinks again about its closure proposal before the November deadline.”

RBS was approached for comment today following the meeting.

Last week, a spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation.

“When we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online.

“We are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

