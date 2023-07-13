Best pictures from World Karate Championships opening ceremony at Dundee Ice Arena

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures from World Karate Championships opening ceremony at Dundee Ice Arena

The 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships are being held in Dundee between July 13 and 16. 

Flying the flag! Representing team Scotland, from left Eve McNaughton, Alicia Dailly and Aimee McKelvie from Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Flying the flag! Representing team Scotland, from left Eve McNaughton, Alicia Dailly and Aimee McKelvie from Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Laura Devlin

Thousands of athletes from across the globe took centre stage on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the World Karate Championships.

The 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships are being held in Dundee between July 13 and 16.

Close to 5,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators are expected to attend the competition, which is being held at the Dundee Ice Arena.

It’s the second time Dundee has held the event, meaning the city is the only place in the world to have hosted the competition twice.

To kickstart the championships, an Olympic style opening ceremony – including a march of the athletes, live music and pyrotechnics – was held to welcome the competitors to Dundee

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture all the best moments.

Special guests await the start of proceedings.
Special guests and dignitaries await the start of proceedings.
Fans from across the globe await the opening ceremony
A piper plays a lament to get things underway.
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison MSP formally opened the competition.
Stewart Webster hosted the event.
The Canadian team enter the arena.
The World Karate Championships arena.
Teams stand next to eachother.
Belgian competitors pose for selfies.
The Brazilian team enter the arena.
The ceremony included a march of the athletes, live music, pyrotechnics and more.
Team England!
The World Karate Championships
Team Africa
Team USA!
Team Scotland enter the arena.
There was a party atmosphere as the teams entered the arena and the Irish know how to party.
The World Karate Championships kicked off with an Olympic style opening ceremony at the Dundee Ice Area.
The band Waterfront entertain the competitors, guests and fans

An exciting moment.
The band Waterfront.
There was a party atmosphere as the teams entered the arena.
This little one is enjoying the night.
The band Waterfront entertain the competitors, guests and fans
The Irish

The 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships are being held in Dundee between July 13 and 16.
World Karate Championships Opening Ceremony.
A quick selfie
Flying the flag! Representing team Scotland, from left Eve McNaughton, Alicia Dailly and Aimee McKelvie from Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

More from Dundee

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross
Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross 'wouldn't stand in way' of Dundee drug consumption room…
Police on Kerr Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Man charged after armed police descend on Dundee flats
Councillor Craig Duncan outside the RBS branch in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
RBS urged to postpone closure of Broughty Ferry branch so locals can prove it's…
B&M, Kingsway Retail Park
Police probe after woman attacked in busy Dundee B&M car park
Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee ordered to make seven improvements following surprise inspection
A shopper claims to have witnessed a man using an extendable mirror to spy on people using the changing rooms in H&M's Dundee store.
Dundee shopper horrified after spotting man 'using extendable mirror to spy on people changing'…
Council leader John Alexander Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council's highest paid councillors revealed
Dog dressed up in Harry Potter costume.
Harry Potter-themed 'Dogwarts' event to take place in Dundee
The vandalised 4x4 in Broughty Ferry and the letter left on the car.
Range Rover vandalised in Broughty Ferry with neighbours threatened 'will it be your Suv…
Most powerful electric vehicle chargers in Scotland are coming to Dundee. An artist impression of the Myrekirk EV charging site. Image: SSE.
Most powerful electric vehicle chargers in Scotland coming to Dundee