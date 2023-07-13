Best pictures from World Karate Championships opening ceremony at Dundee Ice Arena

Thousands of athletes from across the globe took centre stage on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the World Karate Championships.

The 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships are being held in Dundee between July 13 and 16.

Close to 5,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators are expected to attend the competition, which is being held at the Dundee Ice Arena.

It’s the second time Dundee has held the event, meaning the city is the only place in the world to have hosted the competition twice.

To kickstart the championships, an Olympic style opening ceremony – including a march of the athletes, live music and pyrotechnics – was held to welcome the competitors to Dundee

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture all the best moments.