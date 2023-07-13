Dundee Best pictures from World Karate Championships opening ceremony at Dundee Ice Arena The 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships are being held in Dundee between July 13 and 16. Flying the flag! Representing team Scotland, from left Eve McNaughton, Alicia Dailly and Aimee McKelvie from Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Laura Devlin Share Best pictures from World Karate Championships opening ceremony at Dundee Ice Arena Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4556242/world-karate-championships-opening-ceremony-best-pictures/ Copy Link Thousands of athletes from across the globe took centre stage on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the World Karate Championships. The 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships are being held in Dundee between July 13 and 16. Close to 5,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators are expected to attend the competition, which is being held at the Dundee Ice Arena. It’s the second time Dundee has held the event, meaning the city is the only place in the world to have hosted the competition twice. To kickstart the championships, an Olympic style opening ceremony – including a march of the athletes, live music and pyrotechnics – was held to welcome the competitors to Dundee Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture all the best moments. Special guests await the start of proceedings. Special guests and dignitaries await the start of proceedings. Fans from across the globe await the opening ceremony A piper plays a lament to get things underway. Deputy First Minister Shona Robison MSP formally opened the competition. Stewart Webster hosted the event. The Canadian team enter the arena. The World Karate Championships arena. Teams stand next to eachother. Belgian competitors pose for selfies. The Brazilian team enter the arena. The ceremony included a march of the athletes, live music, pyrotechnics and more. Team England! The World Karate Championships Team Africa Team USA! Team Scotland enter the arena. There was a party atmosphere as the teams entered the arena and the Irish know how to party. The World Karate Championships kicked off with an Olympic style opening ceremony at the Dundee Ice Area. The band Waterfront entertain the competitors, guests and fans An exciting moment. The band Waterfront. There was a party atmosphere as the teams entered the arena. This little one is enjoying the night. The band Waterfront entertain the competitors, guests and fans The Irish The 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships are being held in Dundee between July 13 and 16. World Karate Championships Opening Ceremony. A quick selfie Flying the flag! Representing team Scotland, from left Eve McNaughton, Alicia Dailly and Aimee McKelvie from Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson