Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross ‘wouldn’t stand in way’ of Dundee drug consumption room trial

The party leader discussed the controversial topic with UK government colleagues days after Tories objected to SNP calls to decriminalise drugs for personal use.

By Alasdair Clark
Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross
Tories oppose decriminalisation but have discussed consumption rooms.

Douglas Ross says he has spoken to UK Government ministers about supporting a drug consumption trial in Scotland.

The Scottish Conservative leader said that while he does not support SNP proposals to decriminalise possession, he would support a trial of so-called overdose prevention centres in Dundee or elsewhere in the country.

Mr Ross told The Courier that he’d had discussions with UK policing minister Chris Philp.

Speaking after he visited Police Scotland’s training college at Tulliallan in Fife on Thursday, he said he wouldn’t stand in the way of a trial if it was proposed.

Drug consumption rooms – also known as safe injection sites – are places where illicit drugs can be taken under the supervision of trained staff.

It’s hoped the sites would help to prevent accidental overdoses. Image: PA

Campaigners say the measure could prevent accidental overdoses, as well as the transmission of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis B/C.

Quizzed on whether he would support a trial, Mr Ross said: “I changed the party’s position on this.

“While I don’t believe in drug consumption rooms, I don’t want to stand in the way of gathering evidence if they are going to be successful.

‘I would support a trial in Dundee’

“I would support a trial whether it was in Dundee or somewhere else. I don’t think they are the answer, but I can’t say that with any absolute guarantee until we have the evidence.

“If the Scottish Government want to bring that forward I wouldn’t stand in the way.”

Douglas Ross was speaking after a visit to Police Scotland’s training college in Fife. Image: PA.

He added: “It’s something we have to look at if that request comes in. As far as I know there has been no recent request [from the Scottish Government].

“The drug laws currently are the same across the UK, but we have three and a half times more people dying every year as a result of drugs misuse.

“We have got to look at the unique circumstances here in Scotland.”

But Mr Ross insisted the government in Edinburgh could do more with its existing powers by investing in rehabilitation facilities.

He also repeated calls for the government to back his party’s Right to Recovery Bill which would guarantee that those addicted to drugs and alcohol can access treatment services.