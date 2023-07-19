Obituary: Netta Spence, teacher, and member of Broughty Ferry Phibbies for 75 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Netta Spence, teacher, and member of Broughty Ferry Phibbies for 75 years

Netta was the first woman after the Second World War to swim the Double Tay; Broughty Ferry to Tayport and back.

By Chris Ferguson
Netta Spence, former life president of the Phibbies has died.
Netta Spence, former life president of Ye Amphibious Ancient Bathing Association of Broughty Ferry, has died aged 90.

She had been a member of the club for 75 years and five years ago, a blue safety boat was named The Netta Spence in her honour.

The Netta Spence was one of 11 boats due to take to the river during the Tayport Cup last Friday when nine swimmers were scheduled to race from Broughty Ferry to Tayport.

However, when the race was cancelled because of the weather, Phibbies members gathered at the shore on Sunday to remember Netta and place flowers on the water.

Flowers were placed on the River Tay by Phibbies members in memory of Netta Spence.

Joyce McIntosh, current life president, described Netta as a great mentor and said the current club, its clubhouse, showers and facilities were built on the commitment of people like Netta.

Netta (Horsburgh) Spence was born on her family’s farm in Barry in 1933.

Her father was William Gor Horsburgh, a building contractor, who along with his own father, was involved in several significant construction projects, including parts of the Kingsway, and the creation of City Square in Dundee. Her mother was Jemima.

Netta spent her school days at Morgan Academy and the High School of Dundee, where she swam and played hockey.

When she left school, she enrolled at Dunfermline College of Physical Education in Aberdeen where she was awarded her diploma in physical education.

Teaching career

After qualifying, she began her career teaching PE in many schools throughout Dundee, both primary and secondary, including Stobswell, Forthill and Craigie High, ending as the principal teacher of PE throughout the area.

In 1960, she married Alex Spence, who went on to become headmaster of several Dundee schools; Douglas, Balerno, Longhaugh, and Forthill.

They had met through a mutual love of swimming, and spent many years participating, teaching, and in administration.

Netta was the first woman after the Second World War to swim the Double Tay; Broughty Ferry to Tayport and back.

A cutting from The Courier in 1951 detailing Netta's double swim across the Tay.
The 1951 swim triumph by Netta (Horsburgh) Spence recorded by The Courier.

She was also made a life member of Step Rock Swimming Club, upon the death of Alex, being given his life membership.

Netta was actively involved in the Dundee Schools’ and Scottish Schools’ Swimming Associations and the creation of schools’ swimming events with Dundee’s twin cities of Orleans and Wurzburg.

After their retiral, she and Alex spent time enjoying holidays and with their grandchildren. She remained actively involved with the Phibbies until recently.

Many former pupils will remember her as a caring and supportive person with wonderful sense of humour.

Netta is survived by her sons, Dewar and Colin, and four grandchildren: Erin, Nairn, Xander and Kirstin, and her daughter-in-law Christine.

Her funeral will take place at Dundee crematorium on July 20 2023 at 2.30 pm.

You can read the family’s announcement here.