Obituary: Netta Spence, teacher, and member of Broughty Ferry Phibbies for 75 years

Netta Spence, former life president of Ye Amphibious Ancient Bathing Association of Broughty Ferry, has died aged 90.

She had been a member of the club for 75 years and five years ago, a blue safety boat was named The Netta Spence in her honour.

The Netta Spence was one of 11 boats due to take to the river during the Tayport Cup last Friday when nine swimmers were scheduled to race from Broughty Ferry to Tayport.

However, when the race was cancelled because of the weather, Phibbies members gathered at the shore on Sunday to remember Netta and place flowers on the water.

Joyce McIntosh, current life president, described Netta as a great mentor and said the current club, its clubhouse, showers and facilities were built on the commitment of people like Netta.

Netta (Horsburgh) Spence was born on her family’s farm in Barry in 1933.

Her father was William Gor Horsburgh, a building contractor, who along with his own father, was involved in several significant construction projects, including parts of the Kingsway, and the creation of City Square in Dundee. Her mother was Jemima.

Netta spent her school days at Morgan Academy and the High School of Dundee, where she swam and played hockey.

When she left school, she enrolled at Dunfermline College of Physical Education in Aberdeen where she was awarded her diploma in physical education.

Teaching career

After qualifying, she began her career teaching PE in many schools throughout Dundee, both primary and secondary, including Stobswell, Forthill and Craigie High, ending as the principal teacher of PE throughout the area.

In 1960, she married Alex Spence, who went on to become headmaster of several Dundee schools; Douglas, Balerno, Longhaugh, and Forthill.

They had met through a mutual love of swimming, and spent many years participating, teaching, and in administration.

Netta was the first woman after the Second World War to swim the Double Tay; Broughty Ferry to Tayport and back.

She was also made a life member of Step Rock Swimming Club, upon the death of Alex, being given his life membership.

Netta was actively involved in the Dundee Schools’ and Scottish Schools’ Swimming Associations and the creation of schools’ swimming events with Dundee’s twin cities of Orleans and Wurzburg.

After their retiral, she and Alex spent time enjoying holidays and with their grandchildren. She remained actively involved with the Phibbies until recently.

Many former pupils will remember her as a caring and supportive person with wonderful sense of humour.

Netta is survived by her sons, Dewar and Colin, and four grandchildren: Erin, Nairn, Xander and Kirstin, and her daughter-in-law Christine.

Her funeral will take place at Dundee crematorium on July 20 2023 at 2.30 pm.

