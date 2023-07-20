Dennis Buchan: Arbroath born artist and fellow of Royal Scottish Academy dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Dennis Buchan: Arbroath born artist and fellow of Royal Scottish Academy dies

It was in Arbroath, or in studio space at college, that he created the vibrant, expressive canvasses, usually while listening to music, for which he was best known.

By Chris Ferguson
Renowned Scottish artist Dennis Buchan has died.
Renowned Scottish artist Dennis Buchan has died.

Arbroath artist Dennis Buchan, whose abstract paintings are held in public and private collections around the world, has died aged 86.

He studied under Alberto Morrocco, went on to have a long career at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art, Dundee, and was elected to the Royal Scottish Academy in 1991.

Dennis spent study leaves painting around the world including in New York and Barcelona but took much of his inspiration from the sea and landscapes around his Arbroath home.

It was in Arbroath, or in studio space at college, that he created the vibrant, expressive canvasses, usually while listening to music, for which he was best known.

Awards

He won a string of prizes during his career including the Keith Prize from the RSA in 1962, the Latimer Award from the RSA in 1963, and the Scottish Arts Council Major Award in 1973.

Dennis was born in Arbroath in April 1937. His father, David Suttie Buchan, was a bus driver who also played sax, trumpet, piano and organ, and performed with a band called Lovats.

His mother Mary (May) Clark was a talented highland dancer in her youth and worked in a fish shop.

Dennis Buchan with one of his artworks.

Dennis was educated at primary and secondary level at Arbroath High School and had a spell working with the Forestry Commission before studying art in Dundee and then at Hospitalfield House, Arbroath, between 1954 and 1959.

He did his National Service with the Royal Army Medical Corps, became a professional member of the Society of Scottish Artists in 1961 and began lecturing at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in 1965.

By 1975, Dennis had been elected an associate of the Royal Scottish Academy.

He staged many solo exhibitions including four at the New Charing Cross Gallery and Compass Gallery in Glasgow and examples of his work are held by the Vincent Price Art Museum in the USA, Leicester University, the Scottish Arts Council, and Dundee Museums and Art Gallery.

He combined his painting with his lecturing work at Dundee, a role he cherished.

His daughter, Wendy Buchan, said: “It was a job he loved and it came with some studio space in the college. I was a student for a short while and a few times he was my tutor for drawing and painting, he was in the fine art department.

“He listened to music to inspire him and was a great lover of jazz, Dave Brubeck to name one. He had an eclectic taste in music, he enjoyed classical music too and Dylan, Nat King Cole.

“My father was was a humble man of great talent and intelligence. He had a dry wit, but not a constant joker, more like humorous in the moment. He also could be quiet and contemplative; a thinker.

“In his younger days he was a Scout and he loved to go hillwalking and camping up the Angus Glens.

“When we were out and about, at the cliffs, the beach, the harbour (for a while he had a flat at on the shore in Arbroath) he would always have binoculars to hand, looking at birds and things on the sea.”

Dennis Buchan was elected to the Royal Scottish Academy in 1991.

Dennis spent his entire life living in Arbroath apart from the last 10 years when he moved to Carnoustie with his long-term partner, Pam.

The Royal Scottish Academy said in a statement that Dennis will be sorely missed.

“Dennis’ work fused the Scottish colourist tradition with more modern, abstract expressionism and pop art. His work took inspiration from landscapes and seascapes, using everyday objects to create bold juxtapositions of form and colour.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.