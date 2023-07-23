6 key questions about Dundee Eden Project answered as proposal takes step forward

The Dundee Eden Project has taken another step forward as the planning process formally gets underway.

Bosses behind the multi-million pound attraction have lodged a proposal of application notice with Dundee City Council, with a full planning application expected later this year.

This marks the next step in a project first unveiled back in 2019.

But what exactly is the Eden Project and what can Dundonians expect to see when it finally opens in the city?

The Courier has put together a guide on all you need to know.

1 – What is the Eden Project?

The Eden Project is an organisation and educational charity that looks to explore peoples relationship with each other and with the natural world.

In 2017 they announced ‘Eden Project International’, a plan to “drive the establishment of Edens around the world.”

The organisation aims to build sites in places including California, China, and New Zealand.

The enterprise has been made famous by The Eden Project’s visitor attraction found in Cornwall which opened in 2001 and has seen 18 million visitors pass through its doors.

2 – Where will the Dundee Eden Project be built?

The project will be built on the former gasworks on East Dock Street.

This will involve the conversion of the existing gasholder, the construction of a pedestrian bridge and the demolition of other older buildings on the site.

The site was chosen because of its good public transport links, the potential for a new pedestrian connection to the city centre and its proximity to the V&A and Dundee train station.

3 – What will it look like?

The Eden Project have released CGI impressions of what could be expected ahead of the planning process getting started.

The project will be combination of exhibits, theatre, live music, immersive experiences, art and culture and digital interaction.

Sarah Peake, Eden Project’s content curation manager, has also hinted hinted on what’s in store for future visitors.

Speaking earlier this year, she said: “The concept we are working with is to take the gasworks and turn it into the ‘earthworks’.

“It’s going to be a demonstration of regeneration in action.”

4 – When will the Eden Project open in Dundee?

Eden Project bosses hope the attraction will be ready by 2026 .

This is two years later than initially planned, with the process delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a Courier Business Briefing last year, David Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International, said: “This is a complex project on a post-industrial site, so by 2026 is what we’re saying.

“We take what one might call a site with rich industrial heritage, and we’re trying to reuse what’s there.

“There’s 200 years of industry on that site, so it’s not without its challenges.”

5 – What will it bring to the wider Dundee community?

Once completed, the Eden Project is expected to attract more than 500,000 visitors to Dundee every year, generating £27m of economic impact on the region annually.

It will also create some 200 direct jobs and support an additional 300 jobs in the supply chain and connected businesses.

6 – How can you get involved?

Members of the public will get to have their say on the proposals at three in-person consultation events being held in the coming weeks.

The consultation events will be held as follows: