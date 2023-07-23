6 key questions about Dundee Eden Project answered as proposal takes step forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

6 key questions about Dundee Eden Project answered as proposal takes step forward

The project will be built at the former gasworks on East Dock Street.

By Liam Rutherford and Laura Devlin
The Dundee Eden Project is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area. Image: The Eden Project.
The Dundee Eden Project is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area. Image: The Eden Project.

The Dundee Eden Project has taken another step forward as the planning process formally gets underway.

Bosses behind the multi-million pound attraction have lodged a proposal of application notice with Dundee City Council, with a full planning application expected later this year.

This marks the next step in a project first unveiled back in 2019.

But what exactly is the Eden Project and what can Dundonians expect to see when it finally opens in the city?

The Courier has put together a guide on all you need to know.

1 – What is the Eden Project?

The Eden Project is an organisation and educational charity that looks to explore peoples relationship with each other and with the natural world.

In 2017 they announced ‘Eden Project International’, a plan to “drive the establishment of Edens around the world.”

An aerial view of the Eden Project in Cornwall.
An aerial view of the Eden Project in Cornwall. Image: Supplied.

The organisation aims to build sites in places including California, China, and New Zealand.

The enterprise has been made famous by The Eden Project’s visitor attraction found in Cornwall which opened in 2001 and has seen 18 million visitors pass through its doors.

2 – Where will the Dundee Eden Project be built?

The project will be built on the former gasworks on East Dock Street.

The old gas works on East Dock street which will be transformed by the Eden Project.
The old gasworks on East Dock street which will be transformed by the Eden Project. Image: Ben Hirst.

This will involve the conversion of the existing gasholder, the construction of a pedestrian bridge and the demolition of other older buildings on the site.

The site was chosen because of its good public transport links, the potential for a new pedestrian connection to the city centre and its proximity to the V&A and Dundee train station.

3 – What will it look like?

The Eden Project have released CGI impressions of what could be expected ahead of the planning process getting started.

The project will be combination of exhibits, theatre, live music, immersive experiences, art and culture and digital interaction.

New CGI impressions of what the Dundee Eden Project could look like.
New CGI impressions of what the Dundee Eden Project could look like. Image: Eden Project.

Sarah Peake, Eden Project’s content curation manager, has also hinted hinted on what’s in store for future visitors.

Speaking earlier this year, she said: “The concept we are working with is to take the gasworks and turn it into the ‘earthworks’.

“It’s going to be a demonstration of regeneration in action.”

The planning process for the Dundee Eden Project has begun. Image: The Eden Project.

4 – When will the Eden Project open in Dundee?

Eden Project bosses hope the attraction will be ready by 2026 .

This is two years later than initially planned, with the process delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a Courier Business Briefing last year, David Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International, said: “This is a complex project on a post-industrial site, so by 2026 is what we’re saying.

“We take what one might call a site with rich industrial heritage, and we’re trying to reuse what’s there.

“There’s 200 years of industry on that site, so it’s not without its challenges.”

5 – What will it bring to the wider Dundee community?

Once completed, the Eden Project is expected to attract more than 500,000 visitors to Dundee every year, generating £27m of economic impact on the region annually.

An artist's impression of how the site in the former gas works may look
An artist’s impression of the Eden Project Dundee, in the former gas works. Image: The Eden Project.

It will also create some 200 direct jobs and support an additional 300 jobs in the supply chain and connected businesses.

6 – How can you get involved?

Members of the public will get to have their say on the proposals at three in-person consultation events being held in the coming weeks.

The consultation events will be held as follows:

  • Arthurstone Library – Wednesday, July 26
  • Douglas Community Centre – Friday, August 18
  • Ardler Complex – Wednesday, September 13
  • To register for these consultation events, visit the Eden Project website here.

More from Dundee

Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Dundee joyrider dragged police officer along ground in St Andrews
A red taxi was involved in a crash on Strathmartine Road.
Two people taken to hospital after crash between taxi and motorbike in Dundee
dundee forfar tsb
Former Dundee TSB branch could be converted into convenience store under plans by former…
Food Instagrammers Emma Findlay and Lennox Kelly made the most of Dundee Restaurant Week deals. Image: Emma Findlay/Lennox Kelly
First ever Dundee Restaurant Week gets mixed reviews from diners and eateries
Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony
Bryony Duthie: Family spends £33,000 for medical flight to bring her home
Happyhillock Road, Dundee
Armed police descend on Dundee street following report of a 'man with firearm'
The band Bastille
Bastille in Dundee: 'We were idiots when we started - we still are -…
Michael McColl
Dundee pervert snared by paedophile hunters is put on register
Coach House in Birkhill
'Spectacular' £650k villa near Dundee with outdoor sauna hits the market
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston loves mountain biking in Scotland's Highlands and Islands. Image: Douglas Roulston
Why did a Broughty Ferry artist paint the Cairngorms on a mountain bike?