Smoke pours from Dundee flat during late-night blaze

Fire crews were called to the property on Rankine Street just before 11.30pm on Thursday.

By James Simpson
Smoke was billowing from a property on Rankine Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Smoke was seen billowing from a Dundee flat during a late-night blaze.

Firefighters spent about an hour at the scene.

An ambulance was also called but it has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.

The road was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Emergency services at the junction of Inverary Terrace and Gardener Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied

One driver who was passing the scene said: “It was a sea of flashing blue lights when I was coming down Gardner Street.

“Rankine Street is tight at the best of times but with the fire appliances there the road was essentially closed.

“As I drove along Inverary Terrace, the smoke was belching from the back of the flats.

“Paramedics were at the scene – I just hope no one was seriously hurt.”

Three fire engines at Rankine Street flat blaze

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three pumps from Blackness and Macalpine were called to a fire at a property on Rankine Street, Dundee, at 11.27pm.

“Crews used four breathing apparatus, a main jet and small gear at the scene.

“We received the stop message at 12.29am.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

