Dundee food larder forced to shut after community centre break-in

The incident at Boomerang Community Centre on Kemback Street was reported on Friday morning.

By James Simpson
The Boomerang Community Centre, Kemback Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
The Boomerang Community Centre, Kemback Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps

A Dundee food larder has been forced to shut after a break-in at a community centre.

Boomerang Community Centre on Kemback Street in Stobswell was targeted overnight from Thursday into Friday.

The centre provides a range of activities including youth clubs, as well as the larder for people who struggle with the cost of food.

A Facebook post said: “Unfortunately our food larder is cancelled today due to a break-in last night.

“If anyone has any information regarding this please get in touch.”

It has not been confirmed if anything was stolen.

‘A sad world we live in’

Locals have hit out after the break-in.

One person commented: “Such a sad world we live in when you need to steal from a food larder which helps others getting basic resources.”

Another said: “What is actually wrong with people? Thieving off services that are helping the vulnerable and those in need.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10am on Friday, we were made aware of a break-in at a premises on Kemback Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Boomerang has been contacted for comment.

